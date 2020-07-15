/
Penn State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:06 PM
11 Apartments For Rent Near Penn State
Last updated May 19 at 12:05 PM
12 Units Available
Jenkintown
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1419 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
86 Units Available
Willow Grove
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Huntingdon Valley
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
10 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Abington
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Abington
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Jenkintown
961 MEETINGHOUSE RD
961 Meetinghouse Rd, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious, Bright 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Cape Cod with open floor plan!! Hardwood Flooring in Fireside Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Island opening to large eating area, First Floor Family Room and 2 car attached Garage
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntingdon Valley
554 CARSON TERRACE
554 Carson Ter, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2171 sqft
Welcome to sophisticated "Huntingdon Place" community of distinctive architecture with advantage of suburban living located in close proximity to Center City of Philadelphia, many major roads (PA Turnpike, I-95 and Rt.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Abington
1043 EASTON RD #C
1043 Easton Rd, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
One year old community in Roslyn minutes from the train station. Private parking, lawn care and snow included in lease. 2 bedrooms, 2/1 bath, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, granite countertops with island. Energy Efficient. Available August 1st.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Abington
2621 Fernwood Avenue
2621 Fernwood Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
910 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Willow Grove
515 N YORK ROAD
515 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 515 N YORK ROAD in Willow Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
