101 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ📍
Marlton may be an unofficial town in New Jersey, but it has a lot of character as its own community. Marlton has a rich history that has its own tale to tell and legacy to carry. Currently home to a little over 10,000 people, this town is a part of the Evesham Township of New Jersey in Burlington County, one of the largest counties in the state. As one of the original 13 townships of Burlington, Marlton is actually a community in southeastern New Jersey that has not yet been incorporated by the state. Living under the radar for the win, Marlton style! This little hidden gem was founded by a couple of young poor immigrant farmers in 1676. Now if that isn't old school, what is?
This place is definitely a sought after community, meaning those on the hunt should allow themselves at least 30 days to scout out decent places to live in Marlton. When you begin that journey, which could involve delving into the apartment complexes, rental homes, one-bedroom apartments for rent or whatever other wonderful options you desire, you will need to embrace the search process. The best way to get started is to plan a trip to look around for yourself and see what properties please you the most. Another option for getting the process going is to look online at websites that list current vacancies.
All of Marlton feels like one big neighborhood, with plenty of green space and historic buildings scattered throughout every community.
Willow Bend Road: This area is located very close by a beautiful park just east of Elmwood Road. Trees line the streets here, and there are many serviced apartments to stroll from. The Willow Bend Road neighborhood is the perfect place to settle down in a relaxed atmosphere. It is also a good place to take long walks and enjoy the great outdoors.
Taunton Lake Road: Made up of medium and small homes and townhouses, this area contains primarily newer homes built from 1970 to the present.
Town Center: This section of Marlton is the most walkable and oldest part of town, with some historic structures mixed in with homes built between 1940 and 1999. You'll find both small and medium homes alongside apartment complexes of all sizes here. The residents are a solid mix of owners and renters.
Woodstream: Like every other part of town, you'll find plenty of green space nearby in this spacious suburban community. Homes were built primarily between 1940 and 1999, with many properties on the newer side.
What's in a name? Marlton was not really called such until the beginning of the 1800's. That means that for several hundred years, this place was still called Evesham, after that quaint village in England. The name Marlton came about because of a type of material called "marl clay." This special multiple-use clay is found in the soil all over the Marlton area.
The discovery of this marl-rich soil assisted many local farmers and early business owners to prosper and expand the town. This little marl-related boom put Marlton on the semi-modern-day map. The famous marl clay of Marlton was excavated heavily for about four decades, and continued to be mined in underground digging operations until the 1930's. Around the time of the Great Depression, the mines were closed. Marl was sold all over the place locally and shipped by rail and horse-drawn wagon far and wide across the nation. It was particularly popular in the north Atlantic region around Marlton itself. But what was marl actually used for, you ask? It was thought of as a great alternative to green manure and a filler for damp ground. It was also used in waste and water treatment for a number of years, before other methods were developed.
All that history is well and good, but what is Marlton like today? Marl pits are just a memory, but there are several key landmarks worth mentioning. PH-32, a projectile missile of Project Nike from the Cold War, can be found in town. This missile makes a popular tourist attraction and picture-taking site, for all those who wish to be closer to weapons. The Nike missile is one of several in the country.
As far as geography goes, Marlton is pretty flat and dry. There are very few hills or valleys in this part of the state. On the other hand, there are many small ponds in Burlington County, very close to the area of Marlton, that provide a little cool refreshment on a hot summer day or a nice fishing spot when the season is right. Marlton is just a short drive from a refreshing dip in a pleasant pond.
Don't feel like diving in? Another famous attraction is the old Marlton Circle, a historic traffic circle area at the intersection of Route 70 and Route 73, two major routes of transit in this part of southern New Jersey. The circle itself was taken down brick by brick in 2010. It was recently replaced with a grade-separated passage where Route 73 crosses paths with its twin sister, Route 70. The entire roadway at that intersection was overhauled in 2011 to improve public safety and aid with rush-hour traffic congestion. The spot where Marlton Circle used to be, however, is still a beloved landmark. You can ride rings around it.
There's plenty of history in the buildings around town, too. One popular spot is the historic Marlton Tavern, a Victorian-era house built in 1898 as the private residence of Clayton Brick, son of Henry Brick, one of Marlton Village's most well-known citizens and the owner of merchandise stores, a cranberry bog and a piggery. It's located on the original Main Street, once known as the Great Road. If a tavern isn't your thing, check out some of the delicious Italian food in town.
In case you were wondering how to get around Marlton -- with or without a historic traffic circle, on roads Great or Main, you don't even have to drive. Public transportation is pretty impressive for such a small community. It is even possible to take the bus into Philadelphia directly from Marlton station. Yes, Philadelphia is only 25 minutes away, so you can be standing in Ben Franklin's Science Institute or running through the streets like Rocky Balboa in no time at all. You're also less than an hour away from the famous New Jersey seaside. Put on a little Bruce Springsteen and make the drive to the coast and white sandy beaches.
Or, you might want to consider just hanging out in one of the pleasant, grassy parks right in Marlton. Greenlane Farms, Eisenhower Park -- both offer plenty of space for a picnic, a stroll, or the space to participate in some recreational sports. The community is big on Little League, and of course, you can always enjoy tossing a Frisbee around.
Got a family in the mood for a little discovery? Try the Garden State Discovery Museum, just about 15 minutes away to stimulate tykes up to age 10 with plenty of hands-on exhibits.
June 2020 Marlton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Marlton rents decline sharply over the past month
Marlton rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marlton stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,748 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Marlton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marlton
As rents have increased moderately in Marlton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marlton is less affordable for renters.
- Marlton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,748 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% rise in Marlton.
- While Marlton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marlton than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Marlton is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.