Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:47 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
22 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,321
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,654
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR
1514 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1615 Woodhollow Dr
1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see.
Results within 1 mile of Marlton
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9 Brighton Dr
9 Brighton Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1876 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home, perfect neighborhood and location - Property Id: 300092 This beautiful 3 bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
976 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1405 AUGUSTA CIRCLE
1405 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1820 sqft
Welcome to this multilevel townhouse in the Eagle Point neighborhood. Cathedral ceilings makes this unit bright and open. This property is well maintained and has an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar area. The living room has a cozy fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12 Tudor Court - 1
12 Tudor Court, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2544 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful Townhome for rent in Marlton Woods. This home features upgrades with little yard maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
62 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.

Median Rent in Marlton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Marlton is $1,447, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,747.
Studio
$1,219
1 Bed
$1,447
2 Beds
$1,747
3+ Beds
$2,186
City GuideMarlton
Talk about English roots: Originally known as "Evesham," Marlton is one of the oldest communities in the New World and was named after an Old World English village just outside of Shakespeare's home, Stratford-upon-Avon, back in 1688.

Marlton may be an unofficial town in New Jersey, but it has a lot of character as its own community. Marlton has a rich history that has its own tale to tell and legacy to carry. Currently home to a little over 10,000 people, this town is a part of the Evesham Township of New Jersey in Burlington County, one of the largest counties in the state. As one of the original 13 townships of Burlington, Marlton is actually a community in southeastern New Jersey that has not yet been incorporated by the state. Living under the radar for the win, Marlton style! This little hidden gem was founded by a couple of young poor immigrant farmers in 1676. Now if that isn't old school, what is?

Moving to Marlton

This place is definitely a sought after community, meaning those on the hunt should allow themselves at least 30 days to scout out decent places to live in Marlton. When you begin that journey, which could involve delving into the apartment complexes, rental homes, one-bedroom apartments for rent or whatever other wonderful options you desire, you will need to embrace the search process. The best way to get started is to plan a trip to look around for yourself and see what properties please you the most. Another option for getting the process going is to look online at websites that list current vacancies.

Know The Neighborhoods

All of Marlton feels like one big neighborhood, with plenty of green space and historic buildings scattered throughout every community.

Willow Bend Road: This area is located very close by a beautiful park just east of Elmwood Road. Trees line the streets here, and there are many serviced apartments to stroll from. The Willow Bend Road neighborhood is the perfect place to settle down in a relaxed atmosphere. It is also a good place to take long walks and enjoy the great outdoors.

Taunton Lake Road: Made up of medium and small homes and townhouses, this area contains primarily newer homes built from 1970 to the present.

Town Center: This section of Marlton is the most walkable and oldest part of town, with some historic structures mixed in with homes built between 1940 and 1999. You'll find both small and medium homes alongside apartment complexes of all sizes here. The residents are a solid mix of owners and renters.

Woodstream: Like every other part of town, you'll find plenty of green space nearby in this spacious suburban community. Homes were built primarily between 1940 and 1999, with many properties on the newer side.

Claymation

What's in a name? Marlton was not really called such until the beginning of the 1800's. That means that for several hundred years, this place was still called Evesham, after that quaint village in England. The name Marlton came about because of a type of material called "marl clay." This special multiple-use clay is found in the soil all over the Marlton area.

The discovery of this marl-rich soil assisted many local farmers and early business owners to prosper and expand the town. This little marl-related boom put Marlton on the semi-modern-day map. The famous marl clay of Marlton was excavated heavily for about four decades, and continued to be mined in underground digging operations until the 1930's. Around the time of the Great Depression, the mines were closed. Marl was sold all over the place locally and shipped by rail and horse-drawn wagon far and wide across the nation. It was particularly popular in the north Atlantic region around Marlton itself. But what was marl actually used for, you ask? It was thought of as a great alternative to green manure and a filler for damp ground. It was also used in waste and water treatment for a number of years, before other methods were developed.

Landmarks and Landscape

All that history is well and good, but what is Marlton like today? Marl pits are just a memory, but there are several key landmarks worth mentioning. PH-32, a projectile missile of Project Nike from the Cold War, can be found in town. This missile makes a popular tourist attraction and picture-taking site, for all those who wish to be closer to weapons. The Nike missile is one of several in the country.

As far as geography goes, Marlton is pretty flat and dry. There are very few hills or valleys in this part of the state. On the other hand, there are many small ponds in Burlington County, very close to the area of Marlton, that provide a little cool refreshment on a hot summer day or a nice fishing spot when the season is right. Marlton is just a short drive from a refreshing dip in a pleasant pond.

Don't feel like diving in? Another famous attraction is the old Marlton Circle, a historic traffic circle area at the intersection of Route 70 and Route 73, two major routes of transit in this part of southern New Jersey. The circle itself was taken down brick by brick in 2010. It was recently replaced with a grade-separated passage where Route 73 crosses paths with its twin sister, Route 70. The entire roadway at that intersection was overhauled in 2011 to improve public safety and aid with rush-hour traffic congestion. The spot where Marlton Circle used to be, however, is still a beloved landmark. You can ride rings around it.

There's plenty of history in the buildings around town, too. One popular spot is the historic Marlton Tavern, a Victorian-era house built in 1898 as the private residence of Clayton Brick, son of Henry Brick, one of Marlton Village's most well-known citizens and the owner of merchandise stores, a cranberry bog and a piggery. It's located on the original Main Street, once known as the Great Road. If a tavern isn't your thing, check out some of the delicious Italian food in town.

In case you were wondering how to get around Marlton -- with or without a historic traffic circle, on roads Great or Main, you don't even have to drive. Public transportation is pretty impressive for such a small community. It is even possible to take the bus into Philadelphia directly from Marlton station. Yes, Philadelphia is only 25 minutes away, so you can be standing in Ben Franklin's Science Institute or running through the streets like Rocky Balboa in no time at all. You're also less than an hour away from the famous New Jersey seaside. Put on a little Bruce Springsteen and make the drive to the coast and white sandy beaches.

Or, you might want to consider just hanging out in one of the pleasant, grassy parks right in Marlton. Greenlane Farms, Eisenhower Park -- both offer plenty of space for a picnic, a stroll, or the space to participate in some recreational sports. The community is big on Little League, and of course, you can always enjoy tossing a Frisbee around.

Got a family in the mood for a little discovery? Try the Garden State Discovery Museum, just about 15 minutes away to stimulate tykes up to age 10 with plenty of hands-on exhibits.

June 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Marlton rents decline sharply over the past month

Marlton rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marlton stand at $1,448 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,748 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Marlton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marlton

    As rents have increased moderately in Marlton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marlton is less affordable for renters.

    • Marlton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,748 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% rise in Marlton.
    • While Marlton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marlton than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Marlton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Marlton?
    In Marlton, the median rent is $1,219 for a studio, $1,447 for a 1-bedroom, $1,747 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,186 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marlton, check out our monthly Marlton Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Marlton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Marlton area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Marlton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marlton from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

