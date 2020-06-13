101 Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ

Landmarks and Landscape

All that history is well and good, but what is Marlton like today? Marl pits are just a memory, but there are several key landmarks worth mentioning. PH-32, a projectile missile of Project Nike from the Cold War, can be found in town. This missile makes a popular tourist attraction and picture-taking site, for all those who wish to be closer to weapons. The Nike missile is one of several in the country.

As far as geography goes, Marlton is pretty flat and dry. There are very few hills or valleys in this part of the state. On the other hand, there are many small ponds in Burlington County, very close to the area of Marlton, that provide a little cool refreshment on a hot summer day or a nice fishing spot when the season is right. Marlton is just a short drive from a refreshing dip in a pleasant pond.

Don't feel like diving in? Another famous attraction is the old Marlton Circle, a historic traffic circle area at the intersection of Route 70 and Route 73, two major routes of transit in this part of southern New Jersey. The circle itself was taken down brick by brick in 2010. It was recently replaced with a grade-separated passage where Route 73 crosses paths with its twin sister, Route 70. The entire roadway at that intersection was overhauled in 2011 to improve public safety and aid with rush-hour traffic congestion. The spot where Marlton Circle used to be, however, is still a beloved landmark. You can ride rings around it.

There's plenty of history in the buildings around town, too. One popular spot is the historic Marlton Tavern, a Victorian-era house built in 1898 as the private residence of Clayton Brick, son of Henry Brick, one of Marlton Village's most well-known citizens and the owner of merchandise stores, a cranberry bog and a piggery. It's located on the original Main Street, once known as the Great Road. If a tavern isn't your thing, check out some of the delicious Italian food in town.

In case you were wondering how to get around Marlton -- with or without a historic traffic circle, on roads Great or Main, you don't even have to drive. Public transportation is pretty impressive for such a small community. It is even possible to take the bus into Philadelphia directly from Marlton station. Yes, Philadelphia is only 25 minutes away, so you can be standing in Ben Franklin's Science Institute or running through the streets like Rocky Balboa in no time at all. You're also less than an hour away from the famous New Jersey seaside. Put on a little Bruce Springsteen and make the drive to the coast and white sandy beaches.

Or, you might want to consider just hanging out in one of the pleasant, grassy parks right in Marlton. Greenlane Farms, Eisenhower Park -- both offer plenty of space for a picnic, a stroll, or the space to participate in some recreational sports. The community is big on Little League, and of course, you can always enjoy tossing a Frisbee around.

Got a family in the mood for a little discovery? Try the Garden State Discovery Museum, just about 15 minutes away to stimulate tykes up to age 10 with plenty of hands-on exhibits.