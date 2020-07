Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Ridge Carlton Apartments welcomes you to a lifestyle of comfort and convenience in the heart of Roxborough, PA. With four different floorplans to choose from, you will be sure to find the home that is right for you. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Residents enjoy a wide range of entertainment, dining and shopping venues in nearby Manayunk, along with hiking, biking and fishing in historic Valley Green Park.