PCOM
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
140 Apartments For Rent Near Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
86 Units Available
Delwyn Bala Cynwyd
20 Saint Asaphs Rd, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,700
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1159 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Directly off of Philadelphia's desirable Main Line,The Delwyn at Bala Cynwyd is a testament to luxury living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
23 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,030
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
152 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
191 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Manayunk
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
6 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
7 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
4 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
8 Units Available
Manayunk
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1719 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
4 Units Available
Overbrook
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
705 sqft
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township.
Last updated May 19 at 12:30 PM
7 Units Available
Wynnefield
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,000
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Apartments in this community are equipped with wall-to-wall carpeting, window treatments, and new appliances. The pet-friendly community also offers controlled access, onsite laundry and an elevator. Bala Golf Club and ParkWest Town Center are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
5 Units Available
Summit Court
101 Summit Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Court in Montgomery County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 19 at 12:06 PM
11 Units Available
Narberth
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Last updated July 13 at 07:16 PM
3 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25 PM
8 Units Available
Wissahickon
Rock Hill
205 Rock St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
725 sqft
Stylish homes with open floor plans and new appliances. Exercise in the fitness center when free. Minutes from SEPTA bus and rail stops. Near Saint Joseph's University and La Salle University. By Fairmount Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Allegheny West
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
Last updated June 30 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Germantown
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Sevilla Court
32 Conshohocken State Rd, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sevilla Court offers elegant apartment homes in a highly sought after location on the Main Line. Each apartment possesses unique characteristics and have beautiful hardwood floors, dramatic high ceilings, washer/dryers and fireplaces.
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
1 Unit Available
East Falls
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
577 sqft
We are not currently conducting tours, but are still accepting applications and facilitating move-ins. Please contact our leasing office for photos and virtual tours of available apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Wynnefield
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
5 Units Available
East Falls
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.