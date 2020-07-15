/
/
/
Haverford College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM
38 Apartments For Rent Near Haverford College
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
76 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:11 PM
11 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
16 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:13 PM
10 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
4 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
8 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06 PM
9 Units Available
Narberth
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
934 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
3 Units Available
Wynnewood
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
3 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:55 AM
4 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,260
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Haverford
233 Marple Rd.
233 Marple Road, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2878 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - 5 Bed / 4 Baths - Newly renovated 5 bedroom home with new kitchen and bathrooms. Move right in and enjoy easy living. This spacious home with large family room off kitchen has all the space you need for great entertaining.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Haverford
128 AVON ROAD
128 Avon Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3063 sqft
Fabulous location in prestigious North Side Haverford. Stately home convenient to shopping, public transportation, parks and easy commute to Center City.
1 of 36
Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE
213 Edgemont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
1037 REES AVENUE
1037 Reese Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1765 sqft
Spacious Twin on fenced, quarter-acre lot with central air, and a newly updated Kitchen. Bright and clean throughout with lots of sun through many windows. Hardwood Floors throughout, Entry Foyer, Turn Staircase, Built-ins.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
42 S ROBERTS ROAD
42 South Roberts Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2967 sqft
Beautiful, 15 year-old luxury home in the heart of Bryn Mawr. Private driveway with attached garage. Light-filled entry hall opens to a very large living room with fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
228 LINWOOD AVE
228 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Great location in this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1st floor unit of a Duplex. Enter into a large enclosed porch then into a nice size living room & dining room with wood flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B
820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
947 SARGENT AVENUE
947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
710 BROOK STREET
710 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1632 sqft
Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township.
1 of 82
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2190 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJSpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PARockledge, PA