Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, DE

Delaware Avenue
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$829
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,132
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:15pm
Harlan
2 Units Available
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$880
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$959
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1500 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Browntown
1 Unit Available
207 Stroud st
207 Stroud Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$925
1 sqft
Newly Renovated!!! &#55356;&#57313;br Text (302)332-6645 for info &#55357;&#56549;iP

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hedgeville
1 Unit Available
609 Maryland Avenue
609 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
This property is only available for self-showings. If you inquire with interest to the property, you will be emailed a link from Rently with instruction on how to see the property on your own. . This newly refreshed 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Flats
1 Unit Available
2516 W 7th St
2516 West 7th Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Desirable Neighborhood - Property Id: 300266 A survey must be completed to request a showing. Convenient location in the City: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Brandywine
1 Unit Available
1210 N West St
1210 North West Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1210 N West St Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home within walking distance to downtown Wilmington businesses, restaurants and shopping. Conveniently located to I-95.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westmoreland
1 Unit Available
10 corbin ct Unit 1
10 Corbin Ct, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apt - Property Id: 15991 1 bedroom apartment quiet area move in ready close to public transportation ,no smoking, no pets credit check required 45 dollar application fee call for tour Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
402 W 20th St
402 West 20th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/16/20 "Well cared for city home" - Property Id: 296221 Well cared city home located on quiet street within blocks from the Wilmington/ Christiana hospital.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
1713 W 4th St 2nd
1713 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$850
Three bedroom apartment - Property Id: 254857 This beautiful apartment has three bedrooms one living room one bath one kitchen . One step away bus stop, Laundromat, 7-Eleven . restaurant . St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vandever Avenue
1 Unit Available
109 East 24th Street
109 East 24th Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful room for rent $150 per week, Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/109-e-24th-st-wilmington-de-19802-usa/dd0513cb-bc2f-4f4d-a7f0-8605f2a5dbf4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779281)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baynard Village
1 Unit Available
430 W 29th St
430 West 29th Street, Wilmington, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House in Wilmington, DE - Spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Wilmington, DE. Living room is spacious, and opens into dining room. Kitchen has hardwood floors, and comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
1 Unit Available
1000 W 8th St - 1A
1000 W 8th St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT - One Bedroom with Den, 1 bath apartment for rent. This is a first floor flat located at the corner of 8th and Jackson Streets, convenient to downtown Wilmington and Trolley Square. Has Central AC and High Ceilings.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cool Spring-Tilton Park
1 Unit Available
811 N. Van Buren Street Apartment 2
811 North Van Buren Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
Cool Springs Rental, Available Now - Cool Springs/Trolley Square second floor apartment, available now. One bedroom, one bath unit with Central AC, off street parking and within walking distance of Cool Spring Park and Reservoir.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive
105 Christina Landing Drive, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
Unit 2106 105 Christina Landing Drive Available 07/01/20 Condo in lovely River Tower - 2 Bedroom and 2 bath luxury condo situated on the Wilmington Riverfront.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Triangle
1 Unit Available
2307 North Harrison Street - 21
2307 North Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Rent includes heat, water, sewer, and trash. 23 Unit Apartment Complex, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments, gas boiler, heat included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
West Center City
1 Unit Available
806 West 5th Street - 2
806 West 5th Street, Wilmington, DE
3 Bedrooms
$700
450 sqft
Carpet throughout, 2 large and 1 small bedroom, lots of windows for natural light, walk-in closet in master bedroom, back access to fenced in yard. Separate heating systems in each unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
503 N RODNEY STREET
503 North Rodney Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$850
3525 sqft
Cozy 1BR apt in secure building, close to everything, spacious rooms, on bus line, ready immediately call for a showing or visit us on the web, Section 8 welcome ~ Hope to hear from you soon!!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1029 N PINE STREET
1029 North Pine Street, Wilmington, DE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As you walk in you will notice a nice open layout with tall ceilings throughout. As you pass the dining area you will enter an updated kitchen with a side laundry with washer & dryer. There are 2/ 3 bedrooms in the upper level.

Median Rent in Wilmington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wilmington is $1,087, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,313.
Studio
$916
1 Bed
$1,087
2 Beds
$1,313
3+ Beds
$1,643
City GuideWilmington
A city of historic neighborhoods, beautiful rivers, great ethnic and soul food, and a growing arts and music culture, this is a unique place for the nomadic renter to call home. Let's get in the swing of things, now, with a few nuances about living in Wilmington, in the nation's first state.
Transportation

The city of Wilmington is so small, you really don't need a car or public transportation to get around. However, a car is very useful when the weather is bad. Local public transportation can be a big hassle, but Amtrak and SEPTA are very handy when traveling outside the city and the state. Insider's tip: When traveling out of state, to let's say New York, locals often use the metered spaces on Rosa Parks Street. This is a great spot for free weekend parking on a well-lit street less than a block from the train station. Park late Friday afternoon and get back by Sunday night, and you've got three days of free parking with the city police and the Amtrak police strolling the block regularly.

Heating

The character of Wilmington's older and historic residences is hard to turn down. However, heating costs for these places is often through the roof. So, if you just can't stand it and have to rent that beautiful colonial townhome from the 1920's, then be prepared to pay hundreds of dollars to heat it in the winter months.

Neighborhoods
North of the Brandywine River

Brandywine Hill. A neighborhood of historic homes, lots of green space, meandering creeks, and slow-rolling, woodsy streets named after famous writers.

Harlan. A pleasantly uneventful neighborhood, with lots of activities just outside the borders.

Brandywine Village. Great for street smart renters who enjoy getting out of the house, with the riverside Brandywine Park for daytime fun and downtown debauchery for night time fun. Thus the name – Brandy and Wine.

Ninth Ward. Inexpensive apartments, old brick and colonial style row houses, and a few nice rental homes within walking distance to downtown.

Triangle. Historic homes from the 1920's and lots to do, with the Brandywine Zoo, Brandywine Park, and lots of good eats... not to mention the buzzing nightlife just across the river.

Price Run. Neighborhood of quaint townhomes centered around the enormous Price Run Park.

East of I-95

Downtown. Eats, drinks, art, theater, and local jam sessions, with a population that includes young professionals and art students that feel free to skateboard through the neighborhood after midnight.

Midtown Brandywine. Riverside neighborhood of detached homes and row homes surrounded by parks, downtown tom-foolery, and the free week-long DuPont Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, held at Rodney Square each year.

Southbridge. However, many strong, long-time residents are breathing life and community into the neighborhood. Beautiful Exhibit A: Local barbershop teaches GED classes.

Wilmington Waterfront. Walkable with high-priced high rise apartments, featuring birds-eye views of the city, the river, and the annual Riverfront Blues Festival at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park.

Trinity Vicinity. A good neighborhood for young, restless urbanites who love historic homes, downtown nightlife, and busy streets.

West of I-95

Cool Spring. A tiny, quiet enclave of seniors and families and the culture of Little Italy to the walkable west.

Hilltop. A comfortable neighborhood, with Little Italy as its centerpiece.

The Highlands. Walkable, artsy, and Irish, with a happening nightlife at Trolley Square, and riverside parks that run all the way to downtown.

The Flats. With half a dozen car shops in this hood, along with eats, drinks, a library and a golf course nearby... this would be a great place to live and a great place for your car to break down.

The little city of Wilmington is waiting, are you ready to start a corporation here (nation's number one choice for that sort of thing) and find an apartment too?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wilmington?
In Wilmington, the median rent is $916 for a studio, $1,087 for a 1-bedroom, $1,313 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,643 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wilmington, check out our monthly Wilmington Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Wilmington?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Wilmington include Delaware Avenue.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wilmington?
Some of the colleges located in the Wilmington area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wilmington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilmington from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Newark, West Chester, and King of Prussia.

