127 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, DE

Transportation

The city of Wilmington is so small, you really don't need a car or public transportation to get around. However, a car is very useful when the weather is bad. Local public transportation can be a big hassle, but Amtrak and SEPTA are very handy when traveling outside the city and the state. Insider's tip: When traveling out of state, to let's say New York, locals often use the metered spaces on Rosa Parks Street. This is a great spot for free weekend parking on a well-lit street less than a block from the train station. Park late Friday afternoon and get back by Sunday night, and you've got three days of free parking with the city police and the Amtrak police strolling the block regularly.

Heating

The character of Wilmington's older and historic residences is hard to turn down. However, heating costs for these places is often through the roof. So, if you just can't stand it and have to rent that beautiful colonial townhome from the 1920's, then be prepared to pay hundreds of dollars to heat it in the winter months.