127 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, DE📍
The city of Wilmington is so small, you really don't need a car or public transportation to get around. However, a car is very useful when the weather is bad. Local public transportation can be a big hassle, but Amtrak and SEPTA are very handy when traveling outside the city and the state. Insider's tip: When traveling out of state, to let's say New York, locals often use the metered spaces on Rosa Parks Street. This is a great spot for free weekend parking on a well-lit street less than a block from the train station. Park late Friday afternoon and get back by Sunday night, and you've got three days of free parking with the city police and the Amtrak police strolling the block regularly.
Heating
The character of Wilmington's older and historic residences is hard to turn down. However, heating costs for these places is often through the roof. So, if you just can't stand it and have to rent that beautiful colonial townhome from the 1920's, then be prepared to pay hundreds of dollars to heat it in the winter months.
Brandywine Hill. A neighborhood of historic homes, lots of green space, meandering creeks, and slow-rolling, woodsy streets named after famous writers.
Harlan. A pleasantly uneventful neighborhood, with lots of activities just outside the borders.
Brandywine Village. Great for street smart renters who enjoy getting out of the house, with the riverside Brandywine Park for daytime fun and downtown debauchery for night time fun. Thus the name – Brandy and Wine.
Ninth Ward. Inexpensive apartments, old brick and colonial style row houses, and a few nice rental homes within walking distance to downtown.
Triangle. Historic homes from the 1920's and lots to do, with the Brandywine Zoo, Brandywine Park, and lots of good eats... not to mention the buzzing nightlife just across the river.
Price Run. Neighborhood of quaint townhomes centered around the enormous Price Run Park.
Downtown. Eats, drinks, art, theater, and local jam sessions, with a population that includes young professionals and art students that feel free to skateboard through the neighborhood after midnight.
Midtown Brandywine. Riverside neighborhood of detached homes and row homes surrounded by parks, downtown tom-foolery, and the free week-long DuPont Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, held at Rodney Square each year.
Southbridge. However, many strong, long-time residents are breathing life and community into the neighborhood. Beautiful Exhibit A: Local barbershop teaches GED classes.
Wilmington Waterfront. Walkable with high-priced high rise apartments, featuring birds-eye views of the city, the river, and the annual Riverfront Blues Festival at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park.
Trinity Vicinity. A good neighborhood for young, restless urbanites who love historic homes, downtown nightlife, and busy streets.
Cool Spring. A tiny, quiet enclave of seniors and families and the culture of Little Italy to the walkable west.
Hilltop. A comfortable neighborhood, with Little Italy as its centerpiece.
The Highlands. Walkable, artsy, and Irish, with a happening nightlife at Trolley Square, and riverside parks that run all the way to downtown.
The Flats. With half a dozen car shops in this hood, along with eats, drinks, a library and a golf course nearby... this would be a great place to live and a great place for your car to break down.
The little city of Wilmington is waiting, are you ready to start a corporation here (nation's number one choice for that sort of thing) and find an apartment too?