Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub internet cafe lobby media room yoga

Dalian on the Park offers high end apartment living in Philadelphia with a seamless blend of design, art, nature, service and space. 13,000 square feet of interior amenity space means the difference between following the crowd and setting the standard. Our indulgent amenities package sets the standard and rivals the best resorts, including a 30,000 square foot Sky Deck, an on-site Whole Foods, a show-stopping infinity pool, and a well-appointed library, just to name a few, with on-site retailers as part of the Rodin Square development.