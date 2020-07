Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, Walnut Court Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle. With bus stops on every corner, traveling in and out of the city is quick and easy. Also enjoy the close proximity to many of Philadelphia’s main attractions or take a stroll down to the famous markets on 52nd Street! At Walnut Court Apartments, you will enjoy comfort, convenience and affordability.