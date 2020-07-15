/
Holy Family
14 Apartments For Rent Near Holy Family
20 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
3 Units Available
Academy Gardens
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
1 Unit Available
Pennypack
Fountain Gardens
2901 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$963
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community in a quiet, residential neighborhood. On-site amenities include beautiful gardens and green space. Close to public transportation. Energy-efficient windows, solar panels, and energy-efficient heating. Water conservation program.
1 Unit Available
Pennypack
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
1 Unit Available
Holmesburg
4015 Lansing St
4015 Lansing Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1234 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Renovated kitchen with yard for kids, dog.
1 Unit Available
Torresdale
4422 ABERDALE ROAD
4422 Aberdale Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1634 sqft
Newly renovated 2nd floor apartment.
1 Unit Available
831 Cedar Ave 2Z
831 Cedar Ave, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
756 sqft
CEDAR COURT - Property Id: 304070 FULLY RENOVATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LAUNDRY FACILITIES PARKING GAS WATER AND HEAT INCLUDED CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
North Torresdale
3556 WOODHAVEN ROAD
3556 Woodhaven Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1920 sqft
Updated 2-bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor duplex apartment for rent. large living and dining room with ceiling fans. Spacious Updated kitchen with oak cabinets and dishwasher. 2 very nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
Academy Gardens
9170 FRANKFORD AVENUE
9170 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained upper level apartment. Spacious living room with hardwood floor. Central air, stove, refrigerator, microwave included. Single car parking in rear of building. No basement access, pets or smoking.
1 Unit Available
North Torresdale
3333 Comly Road # 31
3333 Comly Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2BR, 1.5 Bath Townhome in sought after Meadowbook Community. Features: Kitchen w/gas cooking, Granite Countertops, D/W, nice size dining area, main floor powder room. 2 big BRs w/Ceiling Fans, Master w/walk in lighted closet.
1 Unit Available
Morrell Park
3277 MORRELL AVENUE
3277 Morrell Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
2nd Floor Rental is now available! Foyer Entry ... Unit 2 Refrigerator, gas stove and no dishwasher. Second floor Unit has 2 bedrooms and a 3 piece hall path. Refinished hardwood flooring, Freshly painted.. Common Area in the Back Yard. .
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
12135 Academy Rd. Unit 60
12135 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
Bi-level Condominium - Parkwood - Lovely, 2 story unit.
1 Unit Available
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36
520 Bristol Pike, Eddington, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2BR Condo in Bensalem with easy access to I-95! - **** DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT A SCHEDULED SHOWING **** You must make an appointment by completing this form https://redblockrentals.
1 Unit Available
Aston - Woodbridge
9465 WOODBRIDGE RD #1
9465 Woodbridge Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Gorgeous remodeled two-bedroom second-floor duplex: large family room, dining room, and galley kitchen. There are two bedrooms with oversized closets with a full bath and in-unit laundry. It is located close to major roads and shopping.