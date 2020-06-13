114 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA📍
A suburban borough located 25 miles outside of Philadelphia, West Chester is a great destination for folks looking for relaxed living convenient to major cities and businesses. It has a great sense of community, plenty of housing choices and a vibrant downtown. Community activities are central to the town, bringing businesses face-to-face with residents on a regular basis, and the neighborhoods build on this idea with a sense of togetherness.
Travel
You'll need a bicycle or car for getting around West Chester, especially if you decide that renting a home outside of the center of town is more your speed. West Chester is convenient but lacking in public transportation, and walking is only convenient in the center of town. There's plenty there to walk to, but you'll still want to get out now and again. So make sure the property rentals you check out come with a parking spot.
Weather
Pennsylvania is notorious for having weather that is difficult to predict, with 40-degree temperature swings in a single day not uncommon. Winters will get pretty cold, while summers will be hot and humid. You'll want to keep a sweatshirt and an umbrella on hand year round, as even in the midst of summer you can get a cool, rainy day. The trade-off for this is that the area does not see natural disasters -- no earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes or the like -- just the odd blizzard every other year.
Lead Time
West Chester is a renter-heavy town, with the vast majority of properties being occupied by renters. This is due partly to the nearby university and also to its convenient location. This makes for a competitive market, particularly for larger property rentals that students can split cheaply, but also means that it won't be difficult to come by studio apartments or two-bedroom apartments, especially if you time it correctly. Just make sure you have all of your paperwork in order and the best references possible lined up.
There's a few different neighborhoods of this town to choose from. Spot one that suits you?
Borough Center: Right in the middle of everything, the borough center is a prime spot to find a row home for rent, with lots of two- or three-bedroom row homes. There is a great number and variety of rental units in this neighborhood, including some furnished apartments.
Oakbourne: South of the center of town, Oakbourne is mostly owner occupied, but there are a handful of high-rise apartment buildings with rental units. However, it is also a neighborhood with a lot of four- and five-bedroom houses, so if you're looking for a large home for rent in West Chester, this would be a good place to start. Plus, it is fairly close to the borough center.
Milltown: If you've got some four-legged family members, start your search in the Milltown area. There are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in this neighborhood, and many of these apartments are also friendly to folks looking for housing on a budget.
Downtown West Chester is a lively hub, with plenty of local retail and restaurants. The "ThinkShopBuy...Local" initiative has brought many of these shops together, and they're all open for the monthly First Friday events. The Visual Expansion Gallery is an art store that constantly displays local and national artists, while Painted Plate offers pottery and more. Cigar shops rub elbows with skate shops, and antique shops share space with athletic apparel stores.
Just as varied is the choice of restaurants. West Chester loves international flavors, and the selection of flavors reflects this. Grab a curry at Spice Indian Thai Bistro, some sushi at Kooma, enchiladas at Mas Mexicali Cantina or a perfectly cooked steak at Pietro's Prime. Best of all, they're all within walking distance of each other in the middle of town.
There's always something to do around town as well. West Chester University brings in international performance artists throughout the year to events that are open to the public. The downtown kicks off the year with the West Chester Film Festival, and the summer brings on all sorts of events, including the Swinging Summer Thursday music festivals and numerous arts festivals. The summer season of festivals wraps up with a bang with the Chester County Restaurant Festival at the end of September.
There is plenty to do out in the fresh air, with numerous parks in and around the city. Go fishing in Fernhill Lake, golfing at the West Chester Country Club or lounging at the public parks. The West Chester Sports Complex is a lighted, multi-sport complex used for numerous leagues. The complex is open to the public and brings out lots of residents for a sense of community.
June 2020 West Chester Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 West Chester Rent Report. West Chester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Chester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
West Chester rents held steady over the past month
West Chester rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in West Chester stand at $1,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,604 for a two-bedroom. West Chester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro
While rent prices have decreased in West Chester over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
- Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Chester
As rents have fallen slightly in West Chester, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Chester is less affordable for renters.
- While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
- West Chester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,604 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in West Chester.
- While rents in West Chester fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Chester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where West Chester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.