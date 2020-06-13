114 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA

Moving to West Chester

Travel

You'll need a bicycle or car for getting around West Chester, especially if you decide that renting a home outside of the center of town is more your speed. West Chester is convenient but lacking in public transportation, and walking is only convenient in the center of town. There's plenty there to walk to, but you'll still want to get out now and again. So make sure the property rentals you check out come with a parking spot.

Weather

Pennsylvania is notorious for having weather that is difficult to predict, with 40-degree temperature swings in a single day not uncommon. Winters will get pretty cold, while summers will be hot and humid. You'll want to keep a sweatshirt and an umbrella on hand year round, as even in the midst of summer you can get a cool, rainy day. The trade-off for this is that the area does not see natural disasters -- no earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes or the like -- just the odd blizzard every other year.

Lead Time

West Chester is a renter-heavy town, with the vast majority of properties being occupied by renters. This is due partly to the nearby university and also to its convenient location. This makes for a competitive market, particularly for larger property rentals that students can split cheaply, but also means that it won't be difficult to come by studio apartments or two-bedroom apartments, especially if you time it correctly. Just make sure you have all of your paperwork in order and the best references possible lined up.