Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

114 Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
6 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
13 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
24 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
47 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
22 Units Available
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1200 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Spring House at Brandywine
900 Reisling Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1303 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown West Chester near Route 202. Tree-covered community with tennis court and clubhouse. Five floor plans available. Walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$1,312
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1020 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
17 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
$
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
438 W CHESTNUT STREET
438 West Chestnut Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1206 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhome in West Chester Borough! Features: 3 Beds, 1.5 Baths, Newer kitchen with island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
123 S CHURCH STREET
123 South Church Street, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2694 sqft
West Chester Borough in town, easy walk to center of town. Nice two bedroom, one bathroom apartment, updated kitchen and bathroom, wood flooring throughout, only steps carpeted. Roomy and bright apartment. Rear patio to be enjoyed by all.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
514 SPRING GROVE LANE
514 Spring Grove Lane, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available now. Beautiful 2nd & 3rd floor apartment in an Historic Farmhouse. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms in this very spacious apartment. Wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl tile......

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
21 S Walnut Street - 3
21 South Walnut Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
250 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - UTILITIES, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED; $650 per month; Location is 21 S.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
206 East Gay Street - 1
206 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1070 sqft
From the moment you enter this charming and cozy one-bedroom apartment, you will not want to see another. Located in town this apartment is sure to please and will not last long. Large Open Floor Plan with 9-foot ceilings. Original classic trim work.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
316 W Chestnut St - 1
316 W Chestnut St, West Chester, PA
Studio
$800
250 sqft
WEST CHESTER EFFICIENCY APT 316 W. CHESTNUT ST, 1ST FLOOR, AVAILABLE: JUNE 1st 2020 RENT: $800 PER MONTH TO MOVE IN: 1ST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT, PLUS SECURITY DEPOSIT Tenant pays electric, gas heat/hot water, cable/internet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
507 KEYSTONE ALLEY
507 Keystone Alley, West Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1596 sqft
NOT A STUDENT RENTAL. This gorgeous modern townhome has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a great location in the Borough of West Chester.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
706 S NEW STREET
706 South New Street, West Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
As you walk up to the home, you are greeted by a beautiful front lawn, and a great scenery. Inside there are hardwood floors throughout the home. The bedrooms come with storage space, ceiling fans, and are fully carpeted.

Median Rent in West Chester

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Chester is $1,328, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,603.
Studio
$1,118
1 Bed
$1,328
2 Beds
$1,603
3+ Beds
$2,006
City GuideWest Chester
West Chester: The town that gave birth to Jackass.

A suburban borough located 25 miles outside of Philadelphia, West Chester is a great destination for folks looking for relaxed living convenient to major cities and businesses. It has a great sense of community, plenty of housing choices and a vibrant downtown. Community activities are central to the town, bringing businesses face-to-face with residents on a regular basis, and the neighborhoods build on this idea with a sense of togetherness.

Moving to West Chester

Travel

You'll need a bicycle or car for getting around West Chester, especially if you decide that renting a home outside of the center of town is more your speed. West Chester is convenient but lacking in public transportation, and walking is only convenient in the center of town. There's plenty there to walk to, but you'll still want to get out now and again. So make sure the property rentals you check out come with a parking spot.

Weather

Pennsylvania is notorious for having weather that is difficult to predict, with 40-degree temperature swings in a single day not uncommon. Winters will get pretty cold, while summers will be hot and humid. You'll want to keep a sweatshirt and an umbrella on hand year round, as even in the midst of summer you can get a cool, rainy day. The trade-off for this is that the area does not see natural disasters -- no earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes or the like -- just the odd blizzard every other year.

Lead Time

West Chester is a renter-heavy town, with the vast majority of properties being occupied by renters. This is due partly to the nearby university and also to its convenient location. This makes for a competitive market, particularly for larger property rentals that students can split cheaply, but also means that it won't be difficult to come by studio apartments or two-bedroom apartments, especially if you time it correctly. Just make sure you have all of your paperwork in order and the best references possible lined up.

The Neighborhoods of West Chester

There's a few different neighborhoods of this town to choose from. Spot one that suits you?

Borough Center: Right in the middle of everything, the borough center is a prime spot to find a row home for rent, with lots of two- or three-bedroom row homes. There is a great number and variety of rental units in this neighborhood, including some furnished apartments.

Oakbourne: South of the center of town, Oakbourne is mostly owner occupied, but there are a handful of high-rise apartment buildings with rental units. However, it is also a neighborhood with a lot of four- and five-bedroom houses, so if you're looking for a large home for rent in West Chester, this would be a good place to start. Plus, it is fairly close to the borough center.

Milltown: If you've got some four-legged family members, start your search in the Milltown area. There are plenty of pet-friendly apartments in this neighborhood, and many of these apartments are also friendly to folks looking for housing on a budget.

Living in West Chester

Downtown West Chester is a lively hub, with plenty of local retail and restaurants. The "ThinkShopBuy...Local" initiative has brought many of these shops together, and they're all open for the monthly First Friday events. The Visual Expansion Gallery is an art store that constantly displays local and national artists, while Painted Plate offers pottery and more. Cigar shops rub elbows with skate shops, and antique shops share space with athletic apparel stores.

Just as varied is the choice of restaurants. West Chester loves international flavors, and the selection of flavors reflects this. Grab a curry at Spice Indian Thai Bistro, some sushi at Kooma, enchiladas at Mas Mexicali Cantina or a perfectly cooked steak at Pietro's Prime. Best of all, they're all within walking distance of each other in the middle of town.

There's always something to do around town as well. West Chester University brings in international performance artists throughout the year to events that are open to the public. The downtown kicks off the year with the West Chester Film Festival, and the summer brings on all sorts of events, including the Swinging Summer Thursday music festivals and numerous arts festivals. The summer season of festivals wraps up with a bang with the Chester County Restaurant Festival at the end of September.

There is plenty to do out in the fresh air, with numerous parks in and around the city. Go fishing in Fernhill Lake, golfing at the West Chester Country Club or lounging at the public parks. The West Chester Sports Complex is a lighted, multi-sport complex used for numerous leagues. The complex is open to the public and brings out lots of residents for a sense of community.

June 2020 West Chester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Chester Rent Report. West Chester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Chester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Chester rents held steady over the past month

West Chester rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in West Chester stand at $1,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,604 for a two-bedroom. West Chester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in West Chester over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Chester

    As rents have fallen slightly in West Chester, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Chester is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • West Chester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,604 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in West Chester.
    • While rents in West Chester fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Chester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where West Chester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in West Chester?
    In West Chester, the median rent is $1,118 for a studio, $1,328 for a 1-bedroom, $1,603 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,006 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Chester, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around West Chester?
    Some of the colleges located in the West Chester area include West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to West Chester?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Chester from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Newark, and King of Prussia.

