202 Apartments for rent in Levittown, PA

Moving to Levittown

Levittown exhibits some of the best parts of planned communities, but it also falls victim to some of the pitfalls of these types of areas. If youre looking for home rentals or apartments in Levittown, youll need to consider the following points:

Travel

For commuters, Levittown is in a nearly perfect spot. The east side borders Route 13, the west side borders Interstate 95, and the south touches Interstate 276. Only a few minutes north is Route 1. This means living in Levittown puts you within moments of major routes that can get you almost anywhere in the northeast region. SEPTA (pricey but reliable) services Levittown with both bus and rail transportation while the Philadelphia International Airport is only a few minutes away. Whether youre checking out houses or apartments, make sure have a spot to park your car. Getting around on foot or by bicycle isn't fun here, and with limited local activities, youll probably want to drive out of the area often.

Weather

The saying goes in Pennsylvania: If you dont like the weather, give it an hour. Levittown can give you beautiful, sunny weather, then immediately turn around on you. The season tend to fluctuate as well, as you can get some pleasant fall days in early August and some sweltering summer days in mid-November. Winter is always guaranteed to be cold and snowy, except for those few days where sometimes you get spring weather in January. Your best bet is to keep all seasons of clothing ready at all times, because sometimes you may need shorts at lunch and pants and a sweater at dinner. And always have an umbrella by the door.

Lifestyle

Levittown is a family-oriented neighborhood, and the tree-lined streets and mid-sized yards of many of the homes allow for kids to get out and play with the neighbors. Levittown is also quite divided, with the city being in different municipalities and the children going to a number of different school districts because of this. This creates a very on-the-go lifestyle, especially as the heavy residential use in the city and centralized shopping areas set apart from the residential areas require car usage. Traffic is generally heavy around Levittown, as people go in and out of Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. It is also a town where the lifestyle continues from generation to generation many of the residents of Levittown have lived there for decades, with multiple generations sticking to the same area.

Lead Time

With incredibly low turnover rates on housing and the majority of properties being owner-occupied, folks trying to find an apartment in Levittown are going to have some difficulties and will need to get their search started pretty early. The single homes that are part of the original Levittown almost never go up for rent, but there are more modern apartment buildings that have a higher turnover. All that being said, it means that if youre looking for a single-family home for rent, you could potentially need up to a year lead time. However, finding apartments for rent is slightly easier, and you can get away with a few months of lead time.