Apartment List
/
PA
/
levittown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

202 Apartments for rent in Levittown, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Magnolia Hill
1 Unit Available
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.
Results within 1 mile of Levittown
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
265 LIBERTY DRIVE
265 Liberty Drive, Fairless Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Prime Location !Well maintained Spacious Town home in the Oxford Crossing .This Home has 2 Large bedrooms both with walk in closets and full baths. Along with NEW washer and dryer that is conveniently located in the up stairs hallway.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
9202 WHEATSHEAF RD
9202 Wheatsheaf Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Falls Township Park is Your Back Yard. This Charming 2 Bedroom Single Home in Falls is located right at the Entrance to Park and is convient for all recreational activities including a nearby lake.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.
Results within 5 miles of Levittown
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
44 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
33 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
7 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,895
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
$850
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 06:58pm
$
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
1 Unit Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pennington - Prospect
1 Unit Available
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.

Median Rent in Levittown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Levittown is $1,359, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,641.
Studio
$1,145
1 Bed
$1,359
2 Beds
$1,641
3+ Beds
$2,053
City GuideLevittown
Levittown is, in a sense, the original planned community, and a town that has never officially been incorporated as a "town". Don't worry, Santa Claus will still find you!

The first modern American suburb, named after its designers William and Alfred Levitt, Levittown is the personification of all those black-and-white suburbs from movies from the fifties and sixties. Ozzie and the Beav would be right at home amidst the just-big-enough backyards and calm, idyllic streets. A suburb of Philadelphia, Levittown is convenient to the city as well as to major cities in New Jersey and Delaware. It's a great starting area for folks who want to have quite a bit at their doorstep, but who are unsure of where exactly they want to spend their money.

Moving to Levittown

Levittown exhibits some of the best parts of planned communities, but it also falls victim to some of the pitfalls of these types of areas. If youre looking for home rentals or apartments in Levittown, youll need to consider the following points:

Travel

For commuters, Levittown is in a nearly perfect spot. The east side borders Route 13, the west side borders Interstate 95, and the south touches Interstate 276. Only a few minutes north is Route 1. This means living in Levittown puts you within moments of major routes that can get you almost anywhere in the northeast region. SEPTA (pricey but reliable) services Levittown with both bus and rail transportation while the Philadelphia International Airport is only a few minutes away. Whether youre checking out houses or apartments, make sure have a spot to park your car. Getting around on foot or by bicycle isn't fun here, and with limited local activities, youll probably want to drive out of the area often.

Weather

The saying goes in Pennsylvania: If you dont like the weather, give it an hour. Levittown can give you beautiful, sunny weather, then immediately turn around on you. The season tend to fluctuate as well, as you can get some pleasant fall days in early August and some sweltering summer days in mid-November. Winter is always guaranteed to be cold and snowy, except for those few days where sometimes you get spring weather in January. Your best bet is to keep all seasons of clothing ready at all times, because sometimes you may need shorts at lunch and pants and a sweater at dinner. And always have an umbrella by the door.

Lifestyle

Levittown is a family-oriented neighborhood, and the tree-lined streets and mid-sized yards of many of the homes allow for kids to get out and play with the neighbors. Levittown is also quite divided, with the city being in different municipalities and the children going to a number of different school districts because of this. This creates a very on-the-go lifestyle, especially as the heavy residential use in the city and centralized shopping areas set apart from the residential areas require car usage. Traffic is generally heavy around Levittown, as people go in and out of Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. It is also a town where the lifestyle continues from generation to generation many of the residents of Levittown have lived there for decades, with multiple generations sticking to the same area.

Lead Time

With incredibly low turnover rates on housing and the majority of properties being owner-occupied, folks trying to find an apartment in Levittown are going to have some difficulties and will need to get their search started pretty early. The single homes that are part of the original Levittown almost never go up for rent, but there are more modern apartment buildings that have a higher turnover. All that being said, it means that if youre looking for a single-family home for rent, you could potentially need up to a year lead time. However, finding apartments for rent is slightly easier, and you can get away with a few months of lead time.

Levittowns Neighborhoods

Levittown is unique in that it does not have any neighborhoods in the titular sense, but it does have sections. These sections theres 41, in total are spread across four different municipalities, which has lead to Levittown never being incorporated as a town. This oddity means that Levittown is one of the largest unincorporated towns in the country, and not truly a town at all. That being said, there is no real difference from neighborhood to neighborhood as a planned community, you will see the same block layouts, the same houses, and the same storefronts from one area to another. The sections merely provide people a way to designate where in Levittown they live, as there is no real difference from one to the next.

Living in Levittown

As youve noticed by now, Levittown is a rather unique city. This uniqueness is something that can be endearing, or it can be frustrating. It has created generations of residents, but it has also made people swear they would never step foot in the town ever again.

There arent too many festivals in Levittown, as they dont have large enough places to hold them. There are craft fairs and flea markets that pop up at the local shopping centers and schools over the course of a summer.

Levittown is not all that walkable or bikeable, either. With the residences clustered together and the shopping areas set apart from these shopping centers, there are no convenient stores to walk to and from, unless you live on the outer fringes of the residential areas. That being said, the remote shopping areas do tend to provide plenty of one-stop shopping for residents, with grocery stores, beer and liquor stores, and specialty stores all crammed together around one parking lot, so you dont have to drive around all day to get everything you need.

A vast number of schools provide education to the children of the area, and with the housing being so close, its conceivable that you could live right across the street from someone in a different school district the Kenwood and Stonybrook "Sections" are split between the Bristol and Pennsbury School Districts. A third district, Neshaminy, serves the students found in the Middletown Township sections. If youre not a big fan of the public school system, there is also Bishop Egan, part of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, which serves all grades. Bucks County Country Day and Hope Lutheran School educate up through middle school, but there is no non-Catholic private school for older students.

With no professional sports teams although the Philadelphia teams are only a short ride on I-95 away high school and recreational sports are a big deal, especially basketball and baseball. Football is, as with nearly every part of the country, a staple in the fall months.

You might notice that folks in Levittown speak a bit odd too, and that's the whole Philadelphia area. They even pronounce it differently - the New York town is generally pronounced as "Levit-town" while the Pennsylvania one gets pronounced like "Leh-vuh-town," just like they turn "water" into "woo-dah." You'll get used to it after time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Levittown?
In Levittown, the median rent is $1,145 for a studio, $1,359 for a 1-bedroom, $1,641 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,053 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Levittown, check out our monthly Levittown Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Levittown?
Some of the colleges located in the Levittown area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Levittown?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Levittown from include Philadelphia, Trenton, Lansdale, Camden, and Marlton.

Similar Pages

Levittown 1 BedroomsLevittown 2 Bedrooms
Levittown Apartments with BalconyLevittown Apartments with Parking
Levittown Pet Friendly Places