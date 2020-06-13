167 Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pennington - Prospect
1 Unit Available
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
154 Hoffman Ave
154 Hoffman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Large home for family - This is a large home for a steal! Only asking $1050 for the 4 bedroom house. Plenty of storage throughout, space for w/d, yard, & attic! *1st month rent & 1 month security deposit to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4654118)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
490 Stuyvesant Ave
490 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Nice size house 4 beds 2 bath - Nice size house 4 beds 2 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5605547)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
533 2nd St Available 07/01/20 Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cadwalader and Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
220 Highland Avenue
220 Highland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Stately floorplan with a Bonus room on the upper floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
313 Market St
313 Market St, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Property Id: 88080 (732) 213-3856 - Spacious Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! - Beautiful Two Bedroom Apartment in Mill Hill! Spacious Living Room and Spacious Master Bed Room! Great Layout!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
395 St. Joe's
395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1048 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526 Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greenwood and Hamilton
1 Unit Available
547 HAMILTON AVENUE
547 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 HAMILTON AVENUE in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Hanover Academy
1 Unit Available
319 ACADEMY STREET
319 Academy Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2448 sqft
As you enter your new home you will notice the modern look. Located in the Mill Hill section of Trenton this place has everything you need. This three bedroom full bath unit has been fully updated.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
313 Federal St
313 Federal Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
2 beds 1 bath Brand new - newly renovated No Pets Allowed (RLNE5424556)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
259 ASHMORE AVENUE
259 Ashmore Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
Well kept 2-Bedroom row home in the heart of Chambersburg. Features a Living Room with wall to wall carpeting, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom and Mud Room that opens up to fenced-in back yard with shed and alley access.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Trenton
1 Unit Available
329 STATE STREET W
329 W State St, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
30000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 329 STATE STREET W in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
19 Furman St
19 Furman Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house ready for you! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Central West
1 Unit Available
329 W STATE STREET
329 West State Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
30000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 329 W STATE STREET in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Trenton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Trenton is $1,071, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,313.
Studio
$915
1 Bed
$1,071
2 Beds
$1,313
3+ Beds
$1,716
City GuideTrenton
Trenton, New Jersey

Vacancies are plentiful, and there are a ton of neighborhoods from which to choose. The better news is that if you find one of the hidden neighborhood gems in Trenton, you’ll love your neighbors. People in these areas are friendly and take an active interest in the hood.

Trenton is officially divided into four wards, plus the Central section, with an assortment of neighborhoods within each.

North Trenton Neighborhoods include Brunswick, Battle Monument and Five Points. Check out Top Road.

South Trenton The Chambersburg neighborhood is known as “The ‘Burg” to locals. Some locals place Chambersburg in South Trenton, while others swear it’s in East Trenton. You can decide for yourself when you get there.

If you hear a local Trentonite mention “the bottom,” don’t reply with “of what?” They’re talking about Lamberton, Centre and Cass Street.

East Trenton Home to the train station, the East Ward is the smallest of Trenton’s neighborhoods. Includes neighborhoods such as Ewing and Hamilton. Other areas in East Trenton include Carroll, Villa Park and Greenwood. Most of the apartment buildings here are small and older and rents typically start at $700 a month.

West Trenton West Trenton is primarily a suburban area, with several smaller enclaves like Berkeley Square, Hillcrest and Prospect Park. Consider Hilltonia or Glen Afton. The latter has a strong community organization that throws events for the residents. Rents in West Trenton start at $650 a month.

Central Trenton Mill Hill is an ideal choice for the commuter. You can walk to the train station from Mill Hill and hop on the train for New York or grab the SEPTA into Philly. Mill Hill is full of historic buildings. In addition to ApartmentList, the best way to locate an apartment in Mill Hill is to drive it because many landlords put the For Rent signs in the windows. A three bedroom, two bath house in Central Trenton, close to the train station, will run you about $1,400 a month, but apartments are priced much more reasonably.

Trenton Tips

Trenton offers a variety of rentals – single-family houses, duplexes low and high-rise apartments.

Many apartment buildings have private garages, but be ready to pay extra for the privilege of using one – sometimes up to 100 dollars a month, just for parking. Consider this as additional rent while apartment hunting in Trenton.

Welcome to Trenton and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Trenton?
In Trenton, the median rent is $915 for a studio, $1,071 for a 1-bedroom, $1,313 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,716 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Trenton, check out our monthly Trenton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Trenton?
Some of the colleges located in the Trenton area include Thomas Edison State University, University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, and Thomas Jefferson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Trenton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Trenton from include Philadelphia, New Brunswick, Levittown, Camden, and Marlton.

