167 Apartments for rent in Trenton, NJ

Trenton, New Jersey

Vacancies are plentiful, and there are a ton of neighborhoods from which to choose. The better news is that if you find one of the hidden neighborhood gems in Trenton, you’ll love your neighbors. People in these areas are friendly and take an active interest in the hood.

Trenton is officially divided into four wards, plus the Central section, with an assortment of neighborhoods within each.

North Trenton Neighborhoods include Brunswick, Battle Monument and Five Points. Check out Top Road.

South Trenton The Chambersburg neighborhood is known as “The ‘Burg” to locals. Some locals place Chambersburg in South Trenton, while others swear it’s in East Trenton. You can decide for yourself when you get there.

If you hear a local Trentonite mention “the bottom,” don’t reply with “of what?” They’re talking about Lamberton, Centre and Cass Street.

East Trenton Home to the train station, the East Ward is the smallest of Trenton’s neighborhoods. Includes neighborhoods such as Ewing and Hamilton. Other areas in East Trenton include Carroll, Villa Park and Greenwood. Most of the apartment buildings here are small and older and rents typically start at $700 a month.

West Trenton West Trenton is primarily a suburban area, with several smaller enclaves like Berkeley Square, Hillcrest and Prospect Park. Consider Hilltonia or Glen Afton. The latter has a strong community organization that throws events for the residents. Rents in West Trenton start at $650 a month.

Central Trenton Mill Hill is an ideal choice for the commuter. You can walk to the train station from Mill Hill and hop on the train for New York or grab the SEPTA into Philly. Mill Hill is full of historic buildings. In addition to ApartmentList, the best way to locate an apartment in Mill Hill is to drive it because many landlords put the For Rent signs in the windows. A three bedroom, two bath house in Central Trenton, close to the train station, will run you about $1,400 a month, but apartments are priced much more reasonably.