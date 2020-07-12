/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
171 Apartments for rent in Stanton, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1275 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Westmont Village! Westmont Village is located in the North Central/Temple neighborhood of Philadelphia, a metropolitan area conveniently located close to major highways including I-95, I-76, Route 1, PA Turnpike and NJ Turnpike.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1603 W Diamond St 1b
1603 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1b Available 08/02/20 All included 2 bedroom apartment Temple U Campus - Property Id: 213292 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1628 W Susquehanna Avenue Unit C
1628 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Well-maintained 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in North Philadelphia, close to Temple University! Close to all Temple University attractions with easy access to public transportation. 3 Blocks to Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL stop with bus routes right outside.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2559 N Bouvier Street
2559 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1046 sqft
Cute House for Rent with Huge Yard - Qualifications Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security) Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent Decent credit No previous evictions (or even going to landlord
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 N Mole St Unit A
2201 North Mole Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
New Construction 5BR/5.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2225 N 16TH STREET
2225 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1309 sqft
FOR PEACE OF MIND, THIS UNIT IS COVID-19 FREE! Be the first to live in this home since the new construction. Enjoy this magnificent 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Temple Rental. 2nd Floor Unit. Street parking available.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1707 W DIAMOND ST Unit 2
1707 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/10/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1713 EDGLEY ST
1713 Edgley Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1827 W DIAMOND STREET
1827 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Newly constructed apartments with an upscale design. Unit E is a third-floor bilevel 4 bedroom/4 bathroom unit. Main level opens up for a living room with ample natural light. There are two bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1605 West Dauphin Street - 2
1605 West Dauphin Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For rent, 1-bedroom compact apartment in a multi-unit building only minutes away from public transportation, and Temple University.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2344 n. smedley st
2344 North Smedley Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1500 sqft
Available 09/15/20 Newly renovated 4 bed home near Temple University - Property Id: 129613 Beautiful property with easy access to public transportation. Recently remodeled new floors, paint, kitchen, and bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2225 North 17th Street - 1
2225 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house in North Philly, near Temple University, the Broad Street Line, shops, and more. 1st fl has 1 bedroom/1 bathroom, nice sized living room and open kitchen layout. Huge side yard included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2616 N CHADWICK STREET
2616 North Chadwick Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1036 sqft
Modern home featuring all the upgrades and amenities necessary to make a house a home. This three bedroom is centrally located and ready for immediate occupancy. Central Air!
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2124 North 17th Street
2124 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1831 sqft
2124 North 17th Street Available 08/05/20 2124 North 17th Street, Philadelphia 19121 - This is a spacious 3 story, 5 bedroom / 2-1/2 bath home located in the Temple University district.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2225 N CLEVELAND STREET
2225 North Cleveland Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This home was professionally renovated and maintained by a seasoned home builder. Walhing distance to Temple University AND Fairmount Park. Shopping and transportation are both nearby.
1 of 8
Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
1 Unit Available
2263 N WOODSTOCK STREET
2263 North Woodstock Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
Beautifully updated home for rent in North Phila West. Step into an open floor plan Living area with wood flooring and decorative fireplace display.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2304 N 17TH STREET
2304 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1432 sqft
Available now! Large renovated 4 bed/1.5 bath home close to Temple! This home was recently renovated with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and newer appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1609 W DIAMOND STREET
1609 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Newly constructed student housing: This top floor includes gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, four spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, twp FULL bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit, full kitchen w/ dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2626 N BOUVIER STREET
2626 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
Come home to 2626 Bouvier and step into a real beauty. Stunning cherry stained hardwoods run the length of your first floor, making the beautiful architectural details pop.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1605 diamond st 2f
1605 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2f Available 08/15/20 cute and spacious 1 bdr by Temple - Property Id: 318931 this is a great unit with spacious living room, great location, close to temple and the subway will not last! deposit first and last to move in Apply at TurboTenant:
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2256 N SYDENHAM STREET
2256 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
840 sqft
A room for rent with shared bathroom and kitchen.Income and credit check required.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1725 W Diamond St
1725 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/02/20 Temple U off-campus spacious 4 beds 2 baths apt - Property Id: 96959 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
Results within 1 mile of Stanton
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
19 Units Available
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
