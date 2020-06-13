Apartment List
/
PA
/
norristown
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

342 Apartments for rent in Norristown, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
16 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
816 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,035
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,310
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Curren Terrace
1011 New Hope St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
795 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Curren Terrace. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Norristown, PA. Each of our apartment homes is welcoming, featuring the amenities you need to live a life of leisure without breaking the bank.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 W. Wood Street
105 West Wood Street, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2313 sqft
- (RLNE4767960)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 W Spruce St
229 West Spruce Street, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1004 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. To fill out an application visit www.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
242 E Minor
242 Minor St, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
930 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Norristown - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
13 W. ELM ST
13 West Elm Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$850
1440 sqft
Mixed Use: Commercial Stand Alone Corner Property

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
566 STANBRIDGE STREET
566 Stanbridge Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2201 sqft
Three bedroom upper floors unit available now on Norristown's West End! Spacious eat-in kitchen with generous sized bedrooms. Available for immediate occupancy. Third floor bedroom comes with half bath en suite.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
722 HAWS AVENUE
722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2720 sqft
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
818 BUTTONWOOD ST
818 Buttonwood Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to 818 Buttonwood St, a charming three-bedroom twin on a tree lined street in Norristown. Enter the home into the formal living room that connects the dining room. Refinished hardwood flooring in both.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
543 KOHN STREET
543 Kohn Street, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1828 sqft
5 BR Norristown home available for immediate occupancy. Montgomery County Housing Authority vouchers are accepted. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. First, last and security due at lease signing. No pets, please.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
754 HAWS AVE
754 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 754 HAWS AVE in Norristown. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
1014 W MARSHALL STREET
1014 West Marshall Street, Norristown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Spacious affordable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit on 2nd and 3rd Floor available for rent in Norristown. Tenant pays electric/heat/water, owners pays sewer/trash.
Results within 1 mile of Norristown
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
2 Units Available
Rolling Green Apartments
2622 Swede Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
888 sqft
Quality country living at affordable prices, in the rolling hills of Eastern Montgomery County, Rolling Green is a quiet community offering residents a comfortable and gracious lifestyle.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD
528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 sqft
Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
127 MILL ROAD
127 Mill Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Beautiful upscale 2nd floor 2-bedroom flat with covered balcony entry in East Norriton. NO PETS!!! MIN credit score 640. Income must be documented.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
733 WOODBROOK LANE
733 Woodbrook Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1714 sqft
Expanded Plymouth valley rancher. 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental in desired colonial school district.~ ~ Open eat in kitchen with breakfast bar.~ ~Master bedroom features a walk in closet and a full bathroom.

Median Rent in Norristown

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Norristown is $1,199, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,448.
Studio
$1,010
1 Bed
$1,199
2 Beds
$1,448
3+ Beds
$1,812

June 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Norristown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norristown Rent Report. Norristown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norristown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Norristown rents held steady over the past month

Norristown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norristown stand at $1,200 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,448 for a two-bedroom. Norristown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norristown, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norristown

    As rents have increased marginally in Norristown, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norristown is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • Norristown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,448 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Norristown.
    • While Norristown's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norristown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Norristown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Norristown?
    In Norristown, the median rent is $1,010 for a studio, $1,199 for a 1-bedroom, $1,448 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,812 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norristown, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Norristown?
    Some of the colleges located in the Norristown area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rutgers University-Camden. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Norristown?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norristown from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, West Chester, King of Prussia, and Lansdale.

    Similar Pages

    Norristown 1 BedroomsNorristown 2 Bedrooms
    Norristown Apartments with GymNorristown Apartments with Parking
    Norristown Studio Apartments