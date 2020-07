Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center cc payments concierge conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community yoga

Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel. With world class amenities and features, every time you walk through the front door will feel just as amazing as the first day you moved into your brand new apartment.