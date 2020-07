Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome to Crestwood Courts Apartment Homes, a community that combines spacious garden style and townhome floor plans located in SW Portland. Our friendly staff provides customer service that is second to none. Crestwood Courts is conveniently located near PCC and Lewis & Clark college and only 12 minute to beautiful downtown Portland. With easy freeway access to I-5, we're close to wherever you need to be!