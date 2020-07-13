Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible garage parking business center carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Take advantage of your opportunity to live in a community of smartly designed apartments in NW Portland. Nestled among the majestic oaks of Bethany, Springville Oaks is the place to live.Conveniently located with easy access to the best in local shopping and dining, such as Bethany Village and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Springville Oaks has easy access to Highway 26 and OR-217, making it easy to access Downtown Portland and everything it has to offer.



Springville Oaks provides its residents a variety of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that offer exclusive community and household amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each home. Our pet-friendly community encourages you to bring your favorite furry companion out on our greenspace trail, where you both can stretch your legs and enjoy lush vegetation.



With downtown Portland only a hop, skip and a jump away you will always have access to anything you might need. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment for your own personal tour today! See for yourself why we say you’ll want to make us your new home!