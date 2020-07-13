All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:58 PM

Springville Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
16320 NW Canton St · (833) 497-4319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-101 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 04-107 · Avail. now

$1,408

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Springville Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Take advantage of your opportunity to live in a community of smartly designed apartments in NW Portland. Nestled among the majestic oaks of Bethany, Springville Oaks is the place to live.Conveniently located with easy access to the best in local shopping and dining, such as Bethany Village and The Streets of Tanasbourne. Springville Oaks has easy access to Highway 26 and OR-217, making it easy to access Downtown Portland and everything it has to offer.

Springville Oaks provides its residents a variety of unique one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that offer exclusive community and household amenities like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each home. Our pet-friendly community encourages you to bring your favorite furry companion out on our greenspace trail, where you both can stretch your legs and enjoy lush vegetation.

With downtown Portland only a hop, skip and a jump away you will always have access to anything you might need. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment for your own personal tour today! See for yourself why we say you’ll want to make us your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $30
restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull Terrier | Staffordshire Terrier, Chow, Presa Canarias, Akita, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrid, or any mix thereof.
Parking Details: Carports, attached garages, and detached garages as well as guest parking.
Storage Details: Storage on their deck or patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Springville Oaks have any available units?
Springville Oaks has 2 units available starting at $1,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Springville Oaks have?
Some of Springville Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Springville Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Springville Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Springville Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Springville Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Springville Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Springville Oaks offers parking.
Does Springville Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Springville Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Springville Oaks have a pool?
No, Springville Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Springville Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Springville Oaks has accessible units.
Does Springville Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Springville Oaks has units with dishwashers.
