sommerset west elmonica north
199 Apartments for rent in Sommerset West - Elmonica North, Bethany, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
17 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,418
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,333
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to downtown area, with such apartment amenities as stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Residences have access to a clubhouse and parking garages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
5 Units Available
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
10 Units Available
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1186 sqft
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
6 Units Available
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2458 NW 168th Place
2458 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
2458 NW 168th Place Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 Bed Townhouse in Bethany Area- W/D, Patio, A/C, One car garage - This nice 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4870 NW ALLENBACH PLACE
4870 Northwest Allenbach Place, Rockcreek, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1854 sqft
Allenbach Estates Neighborhood - Brand new flooring and carpeting throughout as well as fresh paint, newly remodeled kitchen and more. This home is immaculate and move in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6415 NW 165th Ave
6415 Northwest 165th Avenue, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3550 sqft
6415 NW 165th Ave Available 08/01/20 High-End NW Porltand/Bethany Home Located in Arbor Oaks Schools: Springville elementary, Stoller middle, Westview High - Available: August 1, 2020 Pet’s: No Pets! Approximate Sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15736 NW Energia Street
15736 Northwest Energia Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Quality Craftsman 3 Bedroom Home in Bethany - This modern, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive
4377 Northwest Palmbrook Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive Available 08/14/20 Bethany - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Central Air, Easy Access To Nike, Intel & Portland - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
15340 North West Norwich St
15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13835 NW Lakeview Dr.
13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3056 sqft
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. Available 07/14/20 13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5061 NW Millstone Way
5061 Northwest Millstone Way, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2252 sqft
5061 NW Millstone Way Available 07/14/20 5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7084 NW Abigail Terrace
7084 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2027 sqft
7084 NW Abigail Terrace Available 07/13/20 Newer NW Portland/Bethany Home Located In Abby Creek! - Available: July 13, 2020 Pet’s: Pets possible with prior approval from owner Approximate Sq Ft: 2027 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17237 NW Countryridge Drive
17237 Northwest Countryridge Drive, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
17237 NW Countryridge Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Bethany Area Ranch Style Home! - Amazing one level in perfect condition. Great for entertaining, from the spacious family room and living room to the delightful level backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15438 NW Sweetgale Ct
15438 Northwest Sweetgale Court, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1480 sqft
Wonderful Singe-Family Home in NW Bethany! - Fantastic 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12792 NW Bayonne Ln
12792 Northwest Bayonne Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2271 sqft
12792 NW Bayonne Ln Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3+ Bedroom Home in Bethany - This gorgeous newer construction home in a great Bethany neighborhood has a great, unique floor plan and lots of great features: - Welcoming, gated front garden - Great
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16908 NW Tucson St
16908 Northwest Tucson Street, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2373 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
345 North West 187th Avenue
345 NE 105th Ave, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1600 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.
17186 Northwest Oak Creek Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2370 sqft
Lovely 2 Level Home with All NEW CARPET in Bethany! - Lovely 2 level single family home with all NEW CARPET in Bethany! Family room with fireplace off kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms.
