in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cc payments fire pit key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

The Cordelia. Modern apartment homes located in Portland's northwest neighborhood, this is where rich history and modern lifestyle intersect. This tree-lined northwest neighborhood is steeped in history that has developed over time and today is a vibrant mix of nearby shops, cafes, galleries, parks, theaters and iconic Portland restaurants. Located in Nob Hill/Alphabet District, Portland, with easy access to NW 21st Ave and boutique shopping on NW 23rd. The Cordelia is just minutes away from OHSU as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Portland has to offer. It is a walker's (and biker's) paradise.



And that's just what's outside your door. Inside, our handsome, LEED-certified apartments are uncompromisingly comfortable with thoughtful touches everywhere. The Cordelia offers its residents unique studio, one bedroom loft, traditional one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes, in addition to classic Portland amenities such as a theater room, bike storage, multiple social zones and a pet-friendly attitude. Take a stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Portland. It is truly a place where classic style and modern living connect.



