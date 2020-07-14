All apartments in Portland
The Cordelia

777 NW 19th Ave · (503) 755-9586
Location

777 NW 19th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cordelia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
accessible
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
cc payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
The Cordelia. Modern apartment homes located in Portland's northwest neighborhood, this is where rich history and modern lifestyle intersect. This tree-lined northwest neighborhood is steeped in history that has developed over time and today is a vibrant mix of nearby shops, cafes, galleries, parks, theaters and iconic Portland restaurants. Located in Nob Hill/Alphabet District, Portland, with easy access to NW 21st Ave and boutique shopping on NW 23rd. The Cordelia is just minutes away from OHSU as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Portland has to offer. It is a walker's (and biker's) paradise.

And that's just what's outside your door. Inside, our handsome, LEED-certified apartments are uncompromisingly comfortable with thoughtful touches everywhere. The Cordelia offers its residents unique studio, one bedroom loft, traditional one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment homes, in addition to classic Portland amenities such as a theater room, bike storage, multiple social zones and a pet-friendly attitude. Take a stroll through our pet-friendly community, or have a day out in nearby Portland. It is truly a place where classic style and modern living connect.

We invite you to browse our photo gallery and schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $12.8
Deposit: $400 on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cordelia have any available units?
The Cordelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cordelia have?
Some of The Cordelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cordelia currently offering any rent specials?
The Cordelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cordelia pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cordelia is pet friendly.
Does The Cordelia offer parking?
Yes, The Cordelia offers parking.
Does The Cordelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cordelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cordelia have a pool?
No, The Cordelia does not have a pool.
Does The Cordelia have accessible units?
Yes, The Cordelia has accessible units.
Does The Cordelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cordelia has units with dishwashers.
