Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking bike storage hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pool pet friendly bbq/grill conference room fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access pool table shuffle board

NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof. From our rooftop deck with outdoor TVs and an unobstructed view of the downtown skyline to our high-tech fitness center and yoga studio, we cover every angle. Bring your pup out for a day of fun at the dog lounge and courtyard, and then pamper them at the dog spa. Grab your bike from our bike storage and repair shop and head out to explore the city at your doorstep. There’s no limit to the convenient community amenities you’ll have access to daily.