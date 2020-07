Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments conference room e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

WE ARE OPEN! Lease today and get up to TWO MONTHS FREE! Northpointe Apartments offer brand new, modern and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Portland, OR. Ideally located in North Portland just moments away from The MAX Yellow Line light rail quickly connecting commuters to the Expo Center, N/NE Portland, Portland City Center, and Portland State University. Each contemporary home is designed with attractive quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dramatic windows, and modern vinyl plank flooring. Our panoramic, rooftop deck with swanky outdoor fire pit lounge is now open. We are pet-friendly and love furry pals so bring them along for a tour! Call now to schedule your personal tour!