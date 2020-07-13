LL Hawkins.

Lease Length: 4-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Assigned parking: included in lease; Detached garage: $175/month.