Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

LL Hawkins

1515 NW 21st Ave · (503) 376-8058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 502 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,614

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LL Hawkins.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
elevator
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
green community
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
LL Hawkins invites you to Portland's renewed community in Slabtown.Sophisticated residences that brings you exclusive, boutique, high-end living like no other in town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Assigned parking: included in lease; Detached garage: $175/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does LL Hawkins have any available units?
LL Hawkins has 9 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does LL Hawkins have?
Some of LL Hawkins's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LL Hawkins currently offering any rent specials?
LL Hawkins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LL Hawkins pet-friendly?
Yes, LL Hawkins is pet friendly.
Does LL Hawkins offer parking?
Yes, LL Hawkins offers parking.
Does LL Hawkins have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LL Hawkins offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LL Hawkins have a pool?
No, LL Hawkins does not have a pool.
Does LL Hawkins have accessible units?
No, LL Hawkins does not have accessible units.
Does LL Hawkins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LL Hawkins has units with dishwashers.

