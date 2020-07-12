All apartments in Portland
Ella
Ella

3833 S. Bond Avenue · (971) 203-0067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3833 S. Bond Avenue, Portland, OR 97239
South Portland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
The Ella experience awaits. Discover elevated living in contemporary studio, one and two bedroom residences with high-end amenities: chef-inspired kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and designer finishes throughout. Indulge in modern dynamic clubhouse features that will inspire and enrich an active lifestyle. Embrace the convenience of Portland's hottest live/work community and relish all the shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation South Waterfront has to offer.Ella...live in the moment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Underground parking garage: included in lease (1 per bedroom), $195/month (additional). Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ella have any available units?
Ella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portland, OR.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Ella have?
Some of Ella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ella currently offering any rent specials?
Ella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ella pet-friendly?
Yes, Ella is pet friendly.
Does Ella offer parking?
Yes, Ella offers parking.
Does Ella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ella have a pool?
Yes, Ella has a pool.
Does Ella have accessible units?
No, Ella does not have accessible units.
Does Ella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ella has units with dishwashers.
