Lease Length: 4-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Underground parking garage: included in lease (1 per bedroom), $195/month (additional). Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.