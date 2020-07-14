8937 N Westanna Ave, Portland, OR 97203 Portsmouth
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
1X1-1
$1,195
1 Bed · 1 Bath
1X1-2
$1,250
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2X1-1
$1,395
2 Bed · 1 Bath
2X1-2
$1,450
2 Bed · 1 Bath
3 Bedrooms
3X1-1
$1,495
3 Bed · 1 Bath
3X1-2
$1,550
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harrison Square Apartments.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Harrison Square is a community of one story duplex style apartment homes, some featuring wood burning fireplaces. It is located in the Portsmouth/St. Johns area and features recent exterior renovations such as new siding and double-paned windows, with fenced patios on the way. A seasonal pool and quiet courtyards will be yours to enjoy when the sun is shining.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $400-$1600 based on Background Check
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $25 for one pet; $35 for second pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Harrison Square Apartments have any available units?
Harrison Square Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,395, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Harrison Square Apartments have?
Some of Harrison Square Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harrison Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harrison Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harrison Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harrison Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harrison Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harrison Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Harrison Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harrison Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harrison Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Harrison Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Harrison Square Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Harrison Square Apartments has accessible units.
Does Harrison Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harrison Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.