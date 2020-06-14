/
1 bedroom apartments
71 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gresham, OR
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
832 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Kelly Creek
9 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
1717 SE Orient Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
641 sqft
Move In Special! Contact our Leasing Specialists for details. 503-666-3157
Mt. Hood
10 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
$
Gresham-Southwest
9 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,191
619 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
$
Wilkes East
7 Units Available
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
$
Gresham-North Central
19 Units Available
Stark Street Crossings
20433 Southeast Stark Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
Welcome to Stark St. Crossings! Conveniently located in the heart of Gresham, Oregon, we are a short drive from Gresham Station Mall, Wood Village Shopping Center, and Historic Downtown Gresham.
Rockwood
4 Units Available
Arbor Place
19550 East Burnside Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arbor Place in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gresham-North Central
1 Unit Available
1389 NE Hogan PL
1389 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
670 sqft
range and refrigerator FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY and STAFF DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS, OUR OFFICE IS OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY 9:00AM-5:00PM Inquries are welcome to contact our office for more information.
Results within 1 mile of Gresham
Gresham-North Central
11 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
746 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Results within 5 miles of Gresham
$
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
672 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bennington
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
641 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Bennington
5 Units Available
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
$
Hazelwood
18 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
664 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Cascade Park
1 Unit Available
Somerset Terrace
13607 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
Now leasing newly renovated 1, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans in Vancouver’s Cascade Park neighborhood. We believe that where you live should make you feel good. That your home should be comfortable, easy and convenient.
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
