1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
65 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
642 sqft
Hilltop Court Apartments 158 Warner-Milne Road #2020 Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level Apartment To Call Home - Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available Wouldnt it be nice to live one block away from a year-round farmers
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,312
850 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
410 West Arlington Street
410 West Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Cozy one bedroom and one bathroom with a lot of room. All new updates. Ideally for office space and live in. It is zoned commercial. Beautiful upstairs new carpet and with a deck. Must see to know. Good deal.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
$
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
672 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southgate
16 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
638 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southgate
18 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Southgate
4 Units Available
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,010
536 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Clackamas
14 Units Available
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
9854 SE Talbert Dr
9854 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
761 sqft
9854 SE Talbert Dr Available 06/19/20 Charming 1BD* 1BTH* Condo Minutes From Mt Talbert Nature Park! **Great Location!** - ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!*** * Living room is spacious w/ large windows letting in natural light * Living has slider door
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Oregon City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Portland
31 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
743 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mt. Park
12 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
764 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
612 sqft
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,154
620 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,240
720 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westlake
17 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,268
741 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Richmond
8 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,560
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
Lents
9 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
651 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
