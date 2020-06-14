208 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Oswego, OR

Apartment List
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mt. Park
12 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
764 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westlake
17 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,268
741 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westlake
7 Units Available
Westlake Meadows
5300 Parkview Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
685 sqft
Yards from Kruse Way and Meadows Road. Attractive community includes a swimming pool, clubhouse and tranquil courtyard. Homes feature a range, refrigerator, fireplace, hardwood floors, and carpeting.
1 of 65

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Mt. Park
6 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:00pm
$
First Addition
8 Units Available
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
680 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated May 24 at 04:35pm
First Addition
1 Unit Available
The Villager Apartments
586 2nd Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villager Apartments in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Mt. Park
1 Unit Available
100 Kerr Parkway
100 Kerr Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
617 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the highly sought after location of Mountain Park. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Large deck overlooking greenspace. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 66

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
612 sqft
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Portland
31 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
743 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
724 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
19 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
South Portland
30 Units Available
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,593
707 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
South Portland
19 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,517
968 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.

June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Oswego Rent Report. Lake Oswego rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Oswego rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lake Oswego rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Oswego rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Oswego stand at $1,526 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Lake Oswego's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Lake Oswego over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Oswego

    As rents have increased slightly in Lake Oswego, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Oswego is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Lake Oswego's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Lake Oswego.
    • While Lake Oswego's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Oswego than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Lake Oswego is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

