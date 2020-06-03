All apartments in Beaverton
14952 SW Conor Circle

14952 Southwest Conor Circle · (503) 292-8125
Location

14952 Southwest Conor Circle, Beaverton, OR 97006
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14952 SW Conor Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhouse near Nike - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/8XGWN
Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Gas
Utilities included in rent: No utilities included
Year Built: 2004
Levels: Two level - Bedrooms upstairs
Floor plan - bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry upstairs, living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen, living room,downstairs.
Amenities: Gas fireplace, Knotty Alder Wood cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors in entry and kitchen, tile counters, pantry, near Nike and quick freeway access. Near Tualatin Hills Rec Center
Garage: Single with opener
Fenced Backyard
Vehicle Restrictions: No RV or boat parking
Schools: Barnes, Meadow Park, Sunset
PET POLICY: 2 small pets maximum, $50/month pet rent per pet
Directions: Walker Rd, N on 150th Ave, R on Conor
Video: http://youtu.be/fn4q6UUEt-I

**Please review our application process and screening criteria at: http://www.mcneeley.com/portland-homes-for-rent All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE3435017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

