14952 SW Conor Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom townhouse near Nike - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/8XGWN

Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE



County: Washington

Lease Terms: One year

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now

Heat: Gas

Utilities included in rent: No utilities included

Year Built: 2004

Levels: Two level - Bedrooms upstairs

Floor plan - bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry upstairs, living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen, living room,downstairs.

Amenities: Gas fireplace, Knotty Alder Wood cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors in entry and kitchen, tile counters, pantry, near Nike and quick freeway access. Near Tualatin Hills Rec Center

Garage: Single with opener

Fenced Backyard

Vehicle Restrictions: No RV or boat parking

Schools: Barnes, Meadow Park, Sunset

PET POLICY: 2 small pets maximum, $50/month pet rent per pet

Directions: Walker Rd, N on 150th Ave, R on Conor

Video: http://youtu.be/fn4q6UUEt-I



**Please review our application process and screening criteria at: http://www.mcneeley.com/portland-homes-for-rent All application fees are nonrefundable (unless a previous applicant is approved) so please read our screening criteria carefully before applying.



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED

AREAS.



SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



(RLNE3435017)