14952 SW Conor Circle

Amenities
County: Washington
Lease Terms: One year
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Gas
Utilities included in rent: No utilities included
Year Built: 2004
Levels: Two level - Bedrooms upstairs
Floor plan - bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry upstairs, living room, 1/2 bath, kitchen, living room,downstairs.
Amenities: Gas fireplace, Knotty Alder Wood cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors in entry and kitchen, tile counters, pantry, near Nike and quick freeway access. Near Tualatin Hills Rec Center
Garage: Single with opener
Fenced Backyard
Vehicle Restrictions: No RV or boat parking
Schools: Barnes, Meadow Park, Sunset
PET POLICY: 2 small pets maximum, $50/month pet rent per pet
Directions: Walker Rd, N on 150th Ave, R on Conor
Video: http://youtu.be/fn4q6UUEt-I
