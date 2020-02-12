14350 SW Burlwood Ln

Amenities

Charming 4 Bedroom Townhome! Excellent Location- Hardwood Floors, A/C, Open Floor Plan! - *** Hurry this lovely townhome won't last! ***



* Kitchen has beautiful slab granite counters.

* Stainless steel appliance!

* Lots of cabinet/storage space in the Kitchen!

* Cozy family room has a fireplace

* Many great spaces for work, storage and entertaining

* bonus room/den downstairs (could be used as a bedroom)

* Master Bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet!

* Forced air gas heating and air-conditioning

* Attached double car garage!

* Covered balcony off the living room facing the front yard

* Impeccably maintained inside and out

* Close to Intel, Nike, as well as shopping and dining!



Schools: Barnes Elementary School, Meadow Park Middle School, Beaverton High School



**No Pets Allowed**

**No Smoking Allowed**



Available to show by Appointment



FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info



APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

**All interested parties are required to do a tour/facetime tour of the property prior to signing a lease**



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application link

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



