Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

14350 SW Burlwood Ln

14350 Southwest Burlwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14350 Southwest Burlwood Lane, Beaverton, OR 97005
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom Townhome! Excellent Location- Hardwood Floors, A/C, Open Floor Plan! - *** Hurry this lovely townhome won't last! ***

* Kitchen has beautiful slab granite counters.
* Stainless steel appliance!
* Lots of cabinet/storage space in the Kitchen!
* Cozy family room has a fireplace
* Many great spaces for work, storage and entertaining
* bonus room/den downstairs (could be used as a bedroom)
* Master Bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet!
* Forced air gas heating and air-conditioning
* Attached double car garage!
* Covered balcony off the living room facing the front yard
* Impeccably maintained inside and out
* Close to Intel, Nike, as well as shopping and dining!

Schools: Barnes Elementary School, Meadow Park Middle School, Beaverton High School

**No Pets Allowed**
**No Smoking Allowed**

Available to show by Appointment

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit
**All interested parties are required to do a tour/facetime tour of the property prior to signing a lease**

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14350 SW Burlwood Ln have any available units?
14350 SW Burlwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14350 SW Burlwood Ln have?
Some of 14350 SW Burlwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14350 SW Burlwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14350 SW Burlwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14350 SW Burlwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 14350 SW Burlwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 14350 SW Burlwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14350 SW Burlwood Ln does offer parking.
Does 14350 SW Burlwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14350 SW Burlwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14350 SW Burlwood Ln have a pool?
No, 14350 SW Burlwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14350 SW Burlwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 14350 SW Burlwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14350 SW Burlwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14350 SW Burlwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
