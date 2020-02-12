14350 SW Burlwood Ln

Amenities
Charming 4 Bedroom Townhome! Excellent Location- Hardwood Floors, A/C, Open Floor Plan! - *** Hurry this lovely townhome won't last! ***
* Kitchen has beautiful slab granite counters.
* Stainless steel appliance!
* Lots of cabinet/storage space in the Kitchen!
* Cozy family room has a fireplace
* Many great spaces for work, storage and entertaining
* bonus room/den downstairs (could be used as a bedroom)
* Master Bedroom has beautiful vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet!
* Forced air gas heating and air-conditioning
* Attached double car garage!
* Covered balcony off the living room facing the front yard
* Impeccably maintained inside and out
* Close to Intel, Nike, as well as shopping and dining!
Schools: Barnes Elementary School, Meadow Park Middle School, Beaverton High School
**No Pets Allowed**
**No Smoking Allowed**
