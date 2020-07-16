Amenities

14146 SW Burlwood Lane Available 07/10/20 Beaverton 45 Central 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Review screening criteria and apply at www.realtysolutionspdx.com. 45 Central single family home. One of the original model homes next to the Club House. Fully loaded with high-end finishes. 3 Bedrooms+Office,Open Living, Dining, Kitchen, Laminate wood flooring, Large Open Kitchen with Huge Island, Slab Granite,Stainless Appliances,Master with two closets w/organizers,master bath with dual sinks and tile, Central A/C,.2-Car Garage. Gym,Swimming and Rec Center included. Small dogs under 35lbs w/additional deposit of $500 per pet.Max of 2.https://rs-8142.petscreening.com. No cats. Renters insurance required. 1 Year Lease



