11725 Southwest 13th Street

Amenities
Fantastic remodel of this cute bungalow with easy freeway access close to major employers and all that Washington Square has to offer! Still keeping it's mid-50's charm, this home features real hardwood floors, newer paint, updated appliances, bathroom fixtures and tons of light. Enjoy the adorable mail drop slot but the convenience of a digital thermostat. Main floor features two bedrooms and full bath. Upstairs you'll find a large bedroom with exposed beams, closet organizer and another huge full bath. Home sits on large lot, tough to find these days! This is a pet-free and non-smoking home, thank you!