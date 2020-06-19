All apartments in Beaverton
11725 Southwest 13th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

11725 Southwest 13th Street

11725 Southwest 13th Street · (503) 941-9024
Location

11725 Southwest 13th Street, Beaverton, OR 97005
Vose

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1302 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic remodel of this cute bungalow with easy freeway access close to major employers and all that Washington Square has to offer! Still keeping it's mid-50's charm, this home features real hardwood floors, newer paint, updated appliances, bathroom fixtures and tons of light. Enjoy the adorable mail drop slot but the convenience of a digital thermostat. Main floor features two bedrooms and full bath. Upstairs you'll find a large bedroom with exposed beams, closet organizer and another huge full bath. Home sits on large lot, tough to find these days! This is a pet-free and non-smoking home, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11725 Southwest 13th Street have any available units?
11725 Southwest 13th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
Is 11725 Southwest 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11725 Southwest 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 Southwest 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11725 Southwest 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 11725 Southwest 13th Street offer parking?
No, 11725 Southwest 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11725 Southwest 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11725 Southwest 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 Southwest 13th Street have a pool?
No, 11725 Southwest 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11725 Southwest 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 11725 Southwest 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 Southwest 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11725 Southwest 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11725 Southwest 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11725 Southwest 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
