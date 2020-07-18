Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 3430 S 116th E Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
3430 S 116th E Pl
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:20 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3430 S 116th E Pl
3430 South 116th East Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
Park Plaza East III & IV
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3430 South 116th East Place, Tulsa, OK 74146
Park Plaza East III & IV
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated, clean and ready to go! Lots of storage and fresh new look! Covered patio and storage buildings complete a great backyard! Register for a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have any available units?
3430 S 116th E Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
Is 3430 S 116th E Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3430 S 116th E Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 S 116th E Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 S 116th E Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl offer parking?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have a pool?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have accessible units?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave
Tulsa, OK 74137
Belmont Park Town Homes
11310 E 23rd St
Tulsa, OK 74129
Park Villas Apartments
4974 South 76th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74145
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd
Tulsa, OK 74137
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave
Tulsa, OK 74105
Similar Pages
Tulsa 1 Bedrooms
Tulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with Parking
Tulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Broken Arrow, OK
Bixby, OK
Muskogee, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Jenks, OK
Glenpool, OK
Owasso, OK
Pryor Creek, OK
Claremore, OK
Okmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OK
Cushing, OK
Nearby Neighborhoods
Brookside
South Peoria
Park Plaza East Iii & Iv
Kensington
Riverview
Apartments Near Colleges
Tulsa Community College
University of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology