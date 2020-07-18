All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:20 PM

3430 S 116th E Pl

3430 South 116th East Place · No Longer Available
Location

3430 South 116th East Place, Tulsa, OK 74146
Park Plaza East III & IV

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated, clean and ready to go! Lots of storage and fresh new look! Covered patio and storage buildings complete a great backyard! Register for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have any available units?
3430 S 116th E Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 3430 S 116th E Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3430 S 116th E Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 S 116th E Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 S 116th E Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl offer parking?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have a pool?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have accessible units?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 S 116th E Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 S 116th E Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
