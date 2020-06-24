Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard green community guest parking internet access key fob access media room online portal package receiving

Come explore the charming homes found at Memorial Creek Apartment Homes. When you choose an apartment in South Tulsa, OK, that’s part of our community, you’ll be selecting a comfortable place to settle, surrounded by amazing amenities. Memorial Creek is also conveniently located near many employment and educational opportunities. You also find a wealth of fun things to do in your free time including shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Whether you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, Memorial Creek is ready to deliver. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy your beautiful kitchen, which includes a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. You'll love your spacious kitchen island and pantry, which will make cooking a breeze. During pleasant weather, you'll appreciate the ceiling fans as well as your private patio or balcony. Every home has its own washer and dryer for your convenience. Be sure to ask about our special homes that are wheelchair accessi