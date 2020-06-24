Amenities
Come explore the charming homes found at Memorial Creek Apartment Homes. When you choose an apartment in South Tulsa, OK, that’s part of our community, you’ll be selecting a comfortable place to settle, surrounded by amazing amenities. Memorial Creek is also conveniently located near many employment and educational opportunities. You also find a wealth of fun things to do in your free time including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Whether you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, Memorial Creek is ready to deliver. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy your beautiful kitchen, which includes a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. You'll love your spacious kitchen island and pantry, which will make cooking a breeze. During pleasant weather, you'll appreciate the ceiling fans as well as your private patio or balcony. Every home has its own washer and dryer for your convenience. Be sure to ask about our special homes that are wheelchair accessi