Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Memorial Creek

9602 S Memorial Dr · (918) 212-9480
Location

9602 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12201 · Avail. Sep 23

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 10103 · Avail. Oct 5

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 02204 · Avail. Sep 14

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07209 · Avail. Aug 7

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 11202 · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 08202 · Avail. Sep 23

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1003 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Memorial Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
Come explore the charming homes found at Memorial Creek Apartment Homes. When you choose an apartment in South Tulsa, OK, that’s part of our community, you’ll be selecting a comfortable place to settle, surrounded by amazing amenities. Memorial Creek is also conveniently located near many employment and educational opportunities. You also find a wealth of fun things to do in your free time including shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Whether you're looking for a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment, Memorial Creek is ready to deliver. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy your beautiful kitchen, which includes a full suite of appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. You'll love your spacious kitchen island and pantry, which will make cooking a breeze. During pleasant weather, you'll appreciate the ceiling fans as well as your private patio or balcony. Every home has its own washer and dryer for your convenience. Be sure to ask about our special homes that are wheelchair accessi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 beds, $250 for 2 beds and $350 for 3 beds
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in select leases; Detached garage: $75/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month; Attached garage: included in select leases; Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Memorial Creek have any available units?
Memorial Creek has 17 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Memorial Creek have?
Some of Memorial Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Memorial Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Memorial Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Memorial Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Memorial Creek is pet friendly.
Does Memorial Creek offer parking?
Yes, Memorial Creek offers parking.
Does Memorial Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Memorial Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Memorial Creek have a pool?
Yes, Memorial Creek has a pool.
Does Memorial Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Memorial Creek has accessible units.
Does Memorial Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Memorial Creek has units with dishwashers.
