2182 South 75th East Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM
2182 South 75th East Avenue
2182 South 75th East Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2182 South 75th East Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74129
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2182 South 75th East Avenue have any available units?
2182 South 75th East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Tulsa Rent Report
.
Is 2182 South 75th East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2182 South 75th East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2182 South 75th East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2182 South 75th East Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tulsa
.
Does 2182 South 75th East Avenue offer parking?
No, 2182 South 75th East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2182 South 75th East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2182 South 75th East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2182 South 75th East Avenue have a pool?
No, 2182 South 75th East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2182 South 75th East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2182 South 75th East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2182 South 75th East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2182 South 75th East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2182 South 75th East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2182 South 75th East Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
