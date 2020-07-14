All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like
Darlington Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Darlington Oaks
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Darlington Oaks

Open Now until 5:30pm
4801 S Braden Ave · (918) 215-8770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 606 · Avail. now

$439

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 615 · Avail. Aug 7

$459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Unit 1112 · Avail. now

$499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 17

$609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 11

$609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Darlington Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet access
tennis court
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa. We are just down the street from the lush greenery of LaFortune Park, and the bustling excitement of the Tulsa Promenade mall. We are conveniently close to major thoroughfares like the I-44 and HWY-64, as well as local shopping, fine dining, schools, and entertainment. Our fourteen generous studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped, all-electric kitchens with abundant cabinet space are perfect for all your culinary needs. Plush carpeting, walk-in closets, quality window coverings, ceiling fans and private patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. Some homes feature washer and dryer connections, double sinks, a wood-burning fireplace, and brand new black appliances. These custom, quality residences are sure to please and inspire! Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include three refreshing pools with sun decks, 24-Hour fitness center, business center, on-site laundry facilities, professional management, and more! Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Call us today and see why Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments is the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Darlington Oaks have any available units?
Darlington Oaks has 54 units available starting at $439 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Darlington Oaks have?
Some of Darlington Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Darlington Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Darlington Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Darlington Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Darlington Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Darlington Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Darlington Oaks offers parking.
Does Darlington Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Darlington Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Darlington Oaks have a pool?
No, Darlington Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Darlington Oaks have accessible units?
No, Darlington Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Darlington Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Darlington Oaks has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave
Tulsa, OK 74119
Sydney Court Townhomes
1902 South 84th East Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74129
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74133
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd
Tulsa, OK 74137
Lakeside Place
2186 S 99th East Ave
Tulsa, OK 74129
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave
Tulsa, OK 74105

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 BedroomsTulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OKOwasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OKOkmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & IvLongview Lake EstatesKensingtonRiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of TulsaOklahoma State University Institute of Technology