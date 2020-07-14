Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse internet access tennis court

Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa. We are just down the street from the lush greenery of LaFortune Park, and the bustling excitement of the Tulsa Promenade mall. We are conveniently close to major thoroughfares like the I-44 and HWY-64, as well as local shopping, fine dining, schools, and entertainment. Our fourteen generous studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped, all-electric kitchens with abundant cabinet space are perfect for all your culinary needs. Plush carpeting, walk-in closets, quality window coverings, ceiling fans and private patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. Some homes feature washer and dryer connections, double sinks, a wood-burning fireplace, and brand new black appliances. These custom, quality residences are sure to please and inspire! Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include three refreshing pools with sun decks, 24-Hour fitness center, business center, on-site laundry facilities, professional management, and more! Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Call us today and see why Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments is the ideal place to call home.