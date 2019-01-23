This super cute Brookside home is very spacious! Huge living with additional living space/office. 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath with retro tile! All clean neutral paint and flooring throughout. Great location right off I-44.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 E. 50th Pl. have any available units?
1513 E. 50th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 1513 E. 50th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1513 E. 50th Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 E. 50th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 E. 50th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1513 E. 50th Pl. offer parking?
No, 1513 E. 50th Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 1513 E. 50th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 E. 50th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 E. 50th Pl. have a pool?
No, 1513 E. 50th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1513 E. 50th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1513 E. 50th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 E. 50th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 E. 50th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 E. 50th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 E. 50th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.