Tulsa, OK
Midtown Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Midtown Flats

4803 South Braden Avenue · (918) 416-4877
Tulsa
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 813 · Avail. now

$539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 814 · Avail. now

$539

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 902 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 870 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Flats.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa. We are just down the street from the lush greenery of LaFortune Park, and the bustling excitement of the Tulsa Promenade mall. We are conveniently close to major thoroughfares like the I-44 and HWY-64, as well as local shopping, fine dining, schools, and entertainment. Our fourteen generous studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our fully-equipped, all-electric kitchens with abundant cabinet space are perfect for all your culinary needs. Plush carpeting, walk-in closets, quality window coverings, ceiling fans and private patios are just a few of the standard features you will find. Some homes feature washer and dryer connections, double sinks, a wood-burning fireplace, and brand new black appliances. These custom, quality residences are sure to please and inspire! Become a resident and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include three refreshing pools with sun decks, 24-Hour fitness center, business center, on-site laundry facilities, professional management, and more! Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Call us today and see why Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments is the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Carports included with some units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Flats have any available units?
Midtown Flats has 27 units available starting at $539 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Flats have?
Some of Midtown Flats's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Flats is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Flats offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Flats offers parking.
Does Midtown Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Midtown Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Flats have a pool?
Yes, Midtown Flats has a pool.
Does Midtown Flats have accessible units?
No, Midtown Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Flats has units with dishwashers.
