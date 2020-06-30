205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE

Amenities

Here it is, the perfect bungalow in the heart of Seminole Heights! Walking distance to all of your favorite places, Cappys Pizza, The Independent, Red Star, Ichicoro, and the list goes on. This craftsman style bungalow has everything you're looking for: fresh paint, a newer metal roof, newer HVAC (1.5 years), recently updated kitchen with all high end stainless steel appliances and travertine floors, a cute laundry room, updated bathroom, A TON of PARKING, a beautiful backyard with a 900 sq ft paver pad and a high quality shed; yes this one does have it all. As you pull up under the porte-cochere you feel right at home as you're greeted with a comfortable front porch equipped with a freshly painted swinging chair. This home is beaming with the original hardwood floors throughout, except for the kitchen and laundry where you will find travertine. As you enter the kitchen you will be sure to appreciate the love that has been invested here. Between the beautiful Cambria Quartz counter tops, the ample storage and the high end appliances; this kitchen does not leave much to be desired. But wait..theres more..you will also appreciate the ample storage provided by the built in pantry and when all of your friends are over its always fun to pull out the old Ironing Board as a service bar!



With a custom built storage shed in the back and 3 large bedrooms, this house is the perfect size to call home. Please consult with your realtor and we will do our best to accommodate your request quickly.