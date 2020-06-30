All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE

205 West Louisiana Avenue · (813) 784-5441
Location

205 West Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1083 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Here it is, the perfect bungalow in the heart of Seminole Heights! Walking distance to all of your favorite places, Cappys Pizza, The Independent, Red Star, Ichicoro, and the list goes on. This craftsman style bungalow has everything you're looking for: fresh paint, a newer metal roof, newer HVAC (1.5 years), recently updated kitchen with all high end stainless steel appliances and travertine floors, a cute laundry room, updated bathroom, A TON of PARKING, a beautiful backyard with a 900 sq ft paver pad and a high quality shed; yes this one does have it all. As you pull up under the porte-cochere you feel right at home as you're greeted with a comfortable front porch equipped with a freshly painted swinging chair. This home is beaming with the original hardwood floors throughout, except for the kitchen and laundry where you will find travertine. As you enter the kitchen you will be sure to appreciate the love that has been invested here. Between the beautiful Cambria Quartz counter tops, the ample storage and the high end appliances; this kitchen does not leave much to be desired. But wait..theres more..you will also appreciate the ample storage provided by the built in pantry and when all of your friends are over its always fun to pull out the old Ironing Board as a service bar!

With a custom built storage shed in the back and 3 large bedrooms, this house is the perfect size to call home. Please consult with your realtor and we will do our best to accommodate your request quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have any available units?
205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 W LOUISIANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
