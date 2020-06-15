All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:08 PM

New Mott Apt Corp

316 Mott Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$2,842

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Mott Street between Bleecker and Houston!
Sun-filled and renovated 1 bedroom in a well-maintained building. Located in the crossroads of Greenwich Village, Soho, and Nolita, you couldn't wish for a more convenient location! Enjoy space and light, a separate, windowed eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a massive king-size bedroom, ample closet space, and great closet space. The hardwood floors have just been polished and the apartment feels nice and clean.
*Please note the apartment is on the 5th floor (walk-up). The advertised rent is net effective, based on a 12-month lease and 1 month free. The gross rent is $3,100/month,NO coop approval, NO coop fees!!! Simply great, true one bedroom on 6th floor in prime NoHo - on Mott St and Bleecker St!! There is a spacious, separate, and windowed kitchen that fits a table and chairs and can double as a workspace! 3 CLOSETS! Spacious living area with very nice wood floors, high ceilings! Bedroom fits queen bed, dresser, and side table!! The apartment receives excellent natural light throughout! Prime location, just steps from the 6 train, and just a 5-10 minute walk to any and all subways connecting you to all neighborhoods in Manhattan!! Available Early August 2015

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does New Mott Apt Corp have any available units?
New Mott Apt Corp has a unit available for $2,842 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does New Mott Apt Corp have?
Some of New Mott Apt Corp's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is New Mott Apt Corp currently offering any rent specials?
New Mott Apt Corp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is New Mott Apt Corp pet-friendly?
No, New Mott Apt Corp is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does New Mott Apt Corp offer parking?
No, New Mott Apt Corp does not offer parking.
Does New Mott Apt Corp have units with washers and dryers?
No, New Mott Apt Corp does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does New Mott Apt Corp have a pool?
No, New Mott Apt Corp does not have a pool.
Does New Mott Apt Corp have accessible units?
No, New Mott Apt Corp does not have accessible units.
Does New Mott Apt Corp have units with dishwashers?
No, New Mott Apt Corp does not have units with dishwashers.
