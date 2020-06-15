New Mott Apt Corp

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Mott Street between Bleecker and Houston!

Sun-filled and renovated 1 bedroom in a well-maintained building. Located in the crossroads of Greenwich Village, Soho, and Nolita, you couldn't wish for a more convenient location! Enjoy space and light, a separate, windowed eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a massive king-size bedroom, ample closet space, and great closet space. The hardwood floors have just been polished and the apartment feels nice and clean.

*Please note the apartment is on the 5th floor (walk-up). The advertised rent is net effective, based on a 12-month lease and 1 month free. The gross rent is $3,100/month,NO coop approval, NO coop fees!!! Simply great, true one bedroom on 6th floor in prime NoHo - on Mott St and Bleecker St!! There is a spacious, separate, and windowed kitchen that fits a table and chairs and can double as a workspace! 3 CLOSETS! Spacious living area with very nice wood floors, high ceilings! Bedroom fits queen bed, dresser, and side table!! The apartment receives excellent natural light throughout! Prime location, just steps from the 6 train, and just a 5-10 minute walk to any and all subways connecting you to all neighborhoods in Manhattan!! Available Early August 2015