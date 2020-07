Amenities

garage doorman

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman parking garage

New on the market! Over 900sf massive J4 located in the 80s, in a full time doorman building with easy access to everything. Featuring big living room with dining area, separate big kitchen, king size bedroom, great closet space. We are offering 1 month FREE RENT on a 13, OR 2 months FREE on a 25 month lease. For viewing and more information please call/email.