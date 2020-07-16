All apartments in New York
CIRCA Central Park

285 W 110th St · (646) 679-4075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

285 W 110th St, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$8,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Pictures do not do this home justice as it is bright and sunny and perfectly perched with treetop views of Central Park and down CPW! Light-filled and spacious this three-bedroom residence offers almost 1,600 square feet of living space and completely unobstructed views of Central Park and Frederick Douglass Circle. The Circa, built in 2017 is perfectly situated at the foot of Central Park, and close to all the wonders that the Upper West Side and Frederick Douglass Boulevard have to offer. Built to mirror the curve the Frederick Douglass Circle, this stylish Condo is the ultimate modern residence.
With a 24 Hour Doorman and concierge and a friendly staff to greet you every day you will delight in coming home and retreating to your own personal space. Enter with ease through a key-less Yale touch-pad into an entry foyer with an extended corridor that leads directly into the bright living space. The kitchen provides an open layout with an over-sized white quartz stone island with a breakfast bar! The kitchen is equipped with Bosch range, oven and d/w as well as integrated Subzero refrigerator. A dining area allows for additional eating & entertaining, as well as pleasant Central Park Views from every angle. The kitchen opens to the living area and offers a feeling of comfort and luxury and with plenty of space for lounging or entertaining.
Tucked to the side the private master suite is perfectly situated to offer bright and open direct views of Central Park. With a large outfitted walk-in closet by California Closets and a separate outfitted shoe closet, this space is a dream! The master bathroom welcomes one with a spa-like feel. White marble tiles from floor to ceiling with grey limestone accents offer a calming aesthetic. The high end 5-fixture bath features a Duravit soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower and double sink vanity and Grohe fixtures throughout.
The generous second bedroom offers another outfitted and spacious closet and gorgeous en-suite bathroom again outfitted with Grohe fixtures. The third bedroom is also light filled and also offers generous closet space that has been outfitted.
This stunning & light-filled residence is in impeccable shape and also offers in unit LG w/d, over-sized, floor-to-ceiling windows, multi zoned central heat & air, wide plank oak hardwood floors, along with radiant floor heating in the bathrooms.
Offered with PRIVATE PARKING AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE included. The Circa features include roof deck with open city-wide views and grilling equipment, live-in super, 24-hour doorman, storage, bike storage, on-site parking, electric car charging station, and multiple outfitted common rooms for all ages. The building is a perfect modern residence ideal for Central Park enthusiasts and watching the seasons change. Residents can also enjoy Morningside Park and endless dining options including Row House, Tartina, Marlow Bistro, Silvana, and coffee shops Bean & Barley, The Dutch and Little Bean Coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CIRCA Central Park have any available units?
CIRCA Central Park has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does CIRCA Central Park have?
Some of CIRCA Central Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CIRCA Central Park currently offering any rent specials?
CIRCA Central Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CIRCA Central Park pet-friendly?
No, CIRCA Central Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does CIRCA Central Park offer parking?
Yes, CIRCA Central Park offers parking.
Does CIRCA Central Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, CIRCA Central Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does CIRCA Central Park have a pool?
No, CIRCA Central Park does not have a pool.
Does CIRCA Central Park have accessible units?
No, CIRCA Central Park does not have accessible units.
Does CIRCA Central Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CIRCA Central Park has units with dishwashers.
