CIRCA Central Park

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car charging coffee bar concierge doorman parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub

Pictures do not do this home justice as it is bright and sunny and perfectly perched with treetop views of Central Park and down CPW! Light-filled and spacious this three-bedroom residence offers almost 1,600 square feet of living space and completely unobstructed views of Central Park and Frederick Douglass Circle. The Circa, built in 2017 is perfectly situated at the foot of Central Park, and close to all the wonders that the Upper West Side and Frederick Douglass Boulevard have to offer. Built to mirror the curve the Frederick Douglass Circle, this stylish Condo is the ultimate modern residence.

With a 24 Hour Doorman and concierge and a friendly staff to greet you every day you will delight in coming home and retreating to your own personal space. Enter with ease through a key-less Yale touch-pad into an entry foyer with an extended corridor that leads directly into the bright living space. The kitchen provides an open layout with an over-sized white quartz stone island with a breakfast bar! The kitchen is equipped with Bosch range, oven and d/w as well as integrated Subzero refrigerator. A dining area allows for additional eating & entertaining, as well as pleasant Central Park Views from every angle. The kitchen opens to the living area and offers a feeling of comfort and luxury and with plenty of space for lounging or entertaining.

Tucked to the side the private master suite is perfectly situated to offer bright and open direct views of Central Park. With a large outfitted walk-in closet by California Closets and a separate outfitted shoe closet, this space is a dream! The master bathroom welcomes one with a spa-like feel. White marble tiles from floor to ceiling with grey limestone accents offer a calming aesthetic. The high end 5-fixture bath features a Duravit soaking tub and separate glass enclosed shower and double sink vanity and Grohe fixtures throughout.

The generous second bedroom offers another outfitted and spacious closet and gorgeous en-suite bathroom again outfitted with Grohe fixtures. The third bedroom is also light filled and also offers generous closet space that has been outfitted.

This stunning & light-filled residence is in impeccable shape and also offers in unit LG w/d, over-sized, floor-to-ceiling windows, multi zoned central heat & air, wide plank oak hardwood floors, along with radiant floor heating in the bathrooms.

Offered with PRIVATE PARKING AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE included. The Circa features include roof deck with open city-wide views and grilling equipment, live-in super, 24-hour doorman, storage, bike storage, on-site parking, electric car charging station, and multiple outfitted common rooms for all ages. The building is a perfect modern residence ideal for Central Park enthusiasts and watching the seasons change. Residents can also enjoy Morningside Park and endless dining options including Row House, Tartina, Marlow Bistro, Silvana, and coffee shops Bean & Barley, The Dutch and Little Bean Coffee.