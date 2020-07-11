110 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with move-in specials
Let’s cut right to the chase: Newark, New Jersey has had its problems over the years.
However, there is one major perk to living in this city: Manhattan. Yes, New York City is just eight miles away. If you want instant access to arguably the best city in the world, and you don’t mind mixing it up with a diverse population that’s jam-packed like, well, like jam is packed into a jam jar, read on for your guide to settling down in Jersey’s largest city.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Newark apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Newark apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.