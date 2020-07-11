110 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with move-in specials

Apartment List
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
49 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,860
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
7 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
281 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
47 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
18 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
40 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,264
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,507
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
27 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,993
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
14 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,555
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1054 sqft
Welcome to Revetment House, a bold new addition to the historic Hamilton Park neighborhood in Jersey City.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
9 Units Available
Pamrapo
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,760
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
3 Units Available
The Waterfront
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,223
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,515
1143 sqft
Enjoy the vantage point of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty from our 45th-floor sky lounge. Find your city oasis in our social, fitness and entertainment spaces that extend out to the zero-entry pool complete with fountains and a waterfall.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
8 Units Available
Pamrapo
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
757 sqft
Situated in a park-like, suburban setting, Nutley Properties feature immaculate like-new apartments with direct private entry, eat-in windowed kitchens with new appliances, ceramic-tiled bath, sparkling dining room chandelier, gleaming polished
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
2 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Embankment House
270 10th Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,180
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Embankment House offers premier, industrial-chic homes in a charming corner of Hamilton Park. Residences boast large, modern layouts, open kitchens, and stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Newark, NJ

Let’s cut right to the chase: Newark, New Jersey has had its problems over the years.

However, there is one major perk to living in this city: Manhattan. Yes, New York City is just eight miles away. If you want instant access to arguably the best city in the world, and you don’t mind mixing it up with a diverse population that’s jam-packed like, well, like jam is packed into a jam jar, read on for your guide to settling down in Jersey’s largest city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newark? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Newark, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Newark apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Newark apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

