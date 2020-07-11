97 Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ with move-in specials
Historic Hackensack dates back to the Native American Indian tribes of this region. This strategically located city was used as a headquarters for General George Washington during part of the American Revolution. Talk about historic! However, the views of the New York City skyline from Hackensack are much different today than they were in ol' George’s time. The city truly displays the diversity that is urban America. Within its boundaries are stately historic townhouses, a river, high rise buildings, industrial complexes and a picturesque nature preserve. Considered a suburb of New York City, many who live here commute for work. This northeastern community of approximately 43,000 also serves as the Bergen County seat. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hackensack apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Hackensack apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.