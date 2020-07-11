Apartment List
97 Apartments for rent in Hackensack, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hackensack apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,880
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
7 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
1 Unit Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Results within 5 miles of Hackensack
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1346 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
38 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,901
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Edgewater
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,445
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,955
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,895
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,925
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Results within 10 miles of Hackensack
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
281 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
147 Units Available
Chelsea
Eugene
435 West 31st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,185
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,060
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
1118 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Something spectacular has arrived in the heart of Midtown West.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
20 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,005
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
865 sqft
Here at Parkside West, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Midtown East
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
613 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Kips Bay
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,100
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,774
687 sqft
Murray Hill Marquis is the quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1144 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,430
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1162 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
7 Units Available
Upper West Side
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,599
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,259
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
The Waterfront
Parkside East
30 Newport Parkway, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,071
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
863 sqft
Here at Parkside East, your new life of refined convenience and upscale amenities awaits. Homes here boast one-of-a-kind views of the Manhattan skyline, and large spacious layouts provide ample closet space and beautiful finishes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
45 Units Available
Kips Bay
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,887
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,306
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,727
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,543
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,586
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
31 Units Available
Chelsea
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,936
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,640
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
City Guide for Hackensack, NJ

"Who needs a house out in Hackensack?" - (Billy Joel, "Movin Out")

Historic Hackensack dates back to the Native American Indian tribes of this region. This strategically located city was used as a headquarters for General George Washington during part of the American Revolution. Talk about historic! However, the views of the New York City skyline from Hackensack are much different today than they were in ol' George’s time. The city truly displays the diversity that is urban America. Within its boundaries are stately historic townhouses, a river, high rise buildings, industrial complexes and a picturesque nature preserve. Considered a suburb of New York City, many who live here commute for work. This northeastern community of approximately 43,000 also serves as the Bergen County seat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Hackensack, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hackensack apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hackensack apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

