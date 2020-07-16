All apartments in New York
99 Jane Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

99 Jane Street

99 Jane Street · (203) 309-9928
Location

99 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-L · Avail. now

$7,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
Showings available upon request. Please inquire for more information.

This beautiful, oversized two bedroom, two bathroom home is available fully furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the ease of moving right in, just bring your suitcase! This home can be delivered with all furniture pictured, or can be delivered unfurnished depending on the tenant's needs. The owner is open to a long term or short term lease. Please inquire for more details.

Enter into the apartment and you're greeted by high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a welcoming dining area just off the kitchen. The separate kitchen is unexpectedly spacious and offers generous storage along with full-size stainless steel appliances. The roomy living room offers plenty of space for relaxation or entertaining.

The split bedroom layout is ideal for privacy. The second bedroom is large and is conveniently located near the second full bath and oversized washer/dryer (that truly dries your clothes!) The king-size master suite offers a large walk-through closet and bathroom fully-equipped with a tub and stall shower.

Enjoy all that the West Village has to offer in one of the finest luxury doorman buildings in the neighborhood. Located on a cobblestone tree-lined street, 99 Jane Street is a premier full service condo with full time doorman, live in super, common landscaped and furnished courtyard, bicycle storage and parking available for rent. One block from Hudson River Park and just steps to The Highline.,This is a unique opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Manhattan, on one of the most coveted cobblestoned tree-lined blocks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Jane Street have any available units?
99 Jane Street has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 99 Jane Street have?
Some of 99 Jane Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
99 Jane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Jane Street pet-friendly?
No, 99 Jane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 99 Jane Street offer parking?
Yes, 99 Jane Street offers parking.
Does 99 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 99 Jane Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 99 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 99 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 99 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Jane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
