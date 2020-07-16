Amenities

Showings available upon request. Please inquire for more information.



This beautiful, oversized two bedroom, two bathroom home is available fully furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy the ease of moving right in, just bring your suitcase! This home can be delivered with all furniture pictured, or can be delivered unfurnished depending on the tenant's needs. The owner is open to a long term or short term lease. Please inquire for more details.



Enter into the apartment and you're greeted by high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a welcoming dining area just off the kitchen. The separate kitchen is unexpectedly spacious and offers generous storage along with full-size stainless steel appliances. The roomy living room offers plenty of space for relaxation or entertaining.



The split bedroom layout is ideal for privacy. The second bedroom is large and is conveniently located near the second full bath and oversized washer/dryer (that truly dries your clothes!) The king-size master suite offers a large walk-through closet and bathroom fully-equipped with a tub and stall shower.



Enjoy all that the West Village has to offer in one of the finest luxury doorman buildings in the neighborhood. Located on a cobblestone tree-lined street, 99 Jane Street is a premier full service condo with full time doorman, live in super, common landscaped and furnished courtyard, bicycle storage and parking available for rent. One block from Hudson River Park and just steps to The Highline.,This is a unique opportunity to live in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Manhattan, on one of the most coveted cobblestoned tree-lined blocks!



