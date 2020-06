Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated elevator valet service

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry valet service

Welcome to Liberty View, also known as 99 Battery Place. Situated in the heart of Battery Park City, this lovely full-service red brick condominium boasts very attentive staff including full-time doormen, valet, and awesome amenities, such as a rooftop deck and a laundry room on every floor. Home to 294 units on 28 stories, ranging from studios to three bedroom apartments. lsr259175