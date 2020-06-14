All apartments in New York
98 Morningside Avenue

98 Morningside Avenue · (212) 381-2570
Location

98 Morningside Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$5,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Come and see this beautiful, sun soaked, completely gut renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment across the street from Morningside Park. No detail missed. this elegant unit with massive living and dining areas also features high ceilings, plenty of storage throughout, recessed lighting, open kitchen with ample counter space, all new appliances (including a dishwasher) and in-unit washer dryer!

Located in one of Harlem's most desirable locations, 98 Morningside is an elegant 7-story, pre-war elevator building. Built in 1910, the building's rosy brick facade and detailed stone in the Beaux Art style epitomizes the craftsmanship and architecture prevalent in the Morningside Heights area. Only a few short blocks from the A, B, D & C express trains, you'll be in midtown in minutes! You're also in close proximity to the bustling south west Harlem restaurant and bar scene, Fairway supermarket and the new Whole Foods on historic 125th street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Morningside Avenue have any available units?
98 Morningside Avenue has a unit available for $5,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 98 Morningside Avenue have?
Some of 98 Morningside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Morningside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
98 Morningside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Morningside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 98 Morningside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 98 Morningside Avenue offer parking?
No, 98 Morningside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 98 Morningside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98 Morningside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Morningside Avenue have a pool?
No, 98 Morningside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 98 Morningside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 98 Morningside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Morningside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Morningside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
