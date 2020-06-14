98 Morningside Avenue

Amenities

Come and see this beautiful, sun soaked, completely gut renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment across the street from Morningside Park. No detail missed. this elegant unit with massive living and dining areas also features high ceilings, plenty of storage throughout, recessed lighting, open kitchen with ample counter space, all new appliances (including a dishwasher) and in-unit washer dryer!



Located in one of Harlem's most desirable locations, 98 Morningside is an elegant 7-story, pre-war elevator building. Built in 1910, the building's rosy brick facade and detailed stone in the Beaux Art style epitomizes the craftsmanship and architecture prevalent in the Morningside Heights area. Only a few short blocks from the A, B, D & C express trains, you'll be in midtown in minutes! You're also in close proximity to the bustling south west Harlem restaurant and bar scene, Fairway supermarket and the new Whole Foods on historic 125th street.