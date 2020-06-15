Rent Calculator
Home
/
New York, NY
/
974 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Location
974 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated Four bedroom, one bathEqually spacious with closetsSeparate kitchen with appliances Elevator and Laundry in the building Norris10373
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
974 Saint Nicholas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
974 Saint Nicholas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974 Saint Nicholas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
