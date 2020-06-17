All apartments in New York
Find more places like 95 Charles Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
95 Charles Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

95 Charles Street

95 Charles Street · (212) 836-1055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

95 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Space, light and peace in the West Village - Enjoy townhouse-style living with four full floors of a 38' wide boutique West Village condo building. This unique property is in a great location, just off the prominent Bleecker Street, with a parking garage next door and a quiet police station nearby. With only two other units in this building, your privacy is guaranteed. Approximately 6,200sf, this eleven-room unit has a private garden of approximately 1,300sf. The apartment is currently configured with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths, but could potentially have 6 bedrooms. First Floor: Step off the elevator and the journey begins as you enter into the foyer of the main entertaining floor. The Great Room has a dramatic double-height ceiling of approximately 16.5 plenty of room for an art collection -- and a wood burning fireplace. The almost square over-sized Great Room leads into the magnificent landscaped garden. The garden is surrounded by high walls; 3 river birch trees add to the ambiance and privacy seasonally. Tranquility awaits you. Adjacent indoor-outdoor kitchens ensure both fabulous cocktail parties and chill backyard BBQs. Second Floor: The Master Floor has a charming paneled library with wide-plank walnut floors and 4 sunny south-facing windows overlooking Charles Street. This cozy room is lined with custom wood cabinetry and shelves for books or objects dart. The massive master bedroom suite is north facing and super quiet. You will find a spacious walk-in closet, a dressing room, and a luxurious master bath with a radiant heated floor and soaking tub. Third Floor: The top floor houses a very large den and second office with six south-facing windows. This area has a wood burning fireplace, a full kitchenette and a laundry room to simplify childcare. In the back are 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths; one of which is a second master including all-stone bath. Basement Level: The movie and game room is complete with 3 mounted television screens for the sports enthusiast, a retractable movie screen, a wet bar, and a powder room. Additional features are a newly installed virtual doorman service and a Crestron system that controls lighting and environment. There is keyed elevator access to 2 floors. A private tour would be your best bet to experience this amazing property. We look forward to hearing from you. Rented unfurnished - no pets please. Rental subject to condo Board approval. All condo fees associated with the rental application payable by tenant. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Charles Street have any available units?
95 Charles Street has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Charles Street have?
Some of 95 Charles Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 95 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 95 Charles Street offer parking?
Yes, 95 Charles Street does offer parking.
Does 95 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 95 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 95 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 95 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 95 Charles Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity