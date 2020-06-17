95 Charles Street

Amenities

Space, light and peace in the West Village - Enjoy townhouse-style living with four full floors of a 38' wide boutique West Village condo building. This unique property is in a great location, just off the prominent Bleecker Street, with a parking garage next door and a quiet police station nearby. With only two other units in this building, your privacy is guaranteed. Approximately 6,200sf, this eleven-room unit has a private garden of approximately 1,300sf. The apartment is currently configured with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths, but could potentially have 6 bedrooms. First Floor: Step off the elevator and the journey begins as you enter into the foyer of the main entertaining floor. The Great Room has a dramatic double-height ceiling of approximately 16.5 plenty of room for an art collection -- and a wood burning fireplace. The almost square over-sized Great Room leads into the magnificent landscaped garden. The garden is surrounded by high walls; 3 river birch trees add to the ambiance and privacy seasonally. Tranquility awaits you. Adjacent indoor-outdoor kitchens ensure both fabulous cocktail parties and chill backyard BBQs. Second Floor: The Master Floor has a charming paneled library with wide-plank walnut floors and 4 sunny south-facing windows overlooking Charles Street. This cozy room is lined with custom wood cabinetry and shelves for books or objects dart. The massive master bedroom suite is north facing and super quiet. You will find a spacious walk-in closet, a dressing room, and a luxurious master bath with a radiant heated floor and soaking tub. Third Floor: The top floor houses a very large den and second office with six south-facing windows. This area has a wood burning fireplace, a full kitchenette and a laundry room to simplify childcare. In the back are 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths; one of which is a second master including all-stone bath. Basement Level: The movie and game room is complete with 3 mounted television screens for the sports enthusiast, a retractable movie screen, a wet bar, and a powder room. Additional features are a newly installed virtual doorman service and a Crestron system that controls lighting and environment. There is keyed elevator access to 2 floors. A private tour would be your best bet to experience this amazing property. We look forward to hearing from you. Rented unfurnished - no pets please. Rental subject to condo Board approval. All condo fees associated with the rental application payable by tenant. Also available for sale.