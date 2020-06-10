935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B

Amenities
Titanic 2 Bedroom/ 157th Saint Nicholas - Property Id: 86267
LISTING ID: BLA - 66352
THE APARTMENT:
Exquisite Large 2BR / 1 Bathroom Apartment in an elevator building with very hi ceilings brand new hardwood floors. Dishwasher and microwave included, seconds away from the park, with on-premises laundry at an affordable rent.
GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (some buildings), Near Restaurants, Shopping, houses of worship, Banks & Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet buildings & Neighborhood. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
ABOUT ME:
With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.
CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet
TEL#: 718-208-6746
E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com
