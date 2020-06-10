All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B

935 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (347) 994-0841
Location

935 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Titanic 2 Bedroom/ 157th Saint Nicholas - Property Id: 86267

LISTING ID: BLA - 66352

THE APARTMENT:
Exquisite Large 2BR / 1 Bathroom Apartment in an elevator building with very hi ceilings brand new hardwood floors. Dishwasher and microwave included, seconds away from the park, with on-premises laundry at an affordable rent.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION:
Heat & Water included in monthly rent, spacious & renovated apartments, Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Ample Closet Space, Live In Supers, Eat-in Kitchens, Steps to Public Transportation, Near Major Highways, Easy Street Parking, Laundry in Basement (some buildings), Near Restaurants, Shopping, houses of worship, Banks & Schools. Controlled access to the building, Clean, Safe & Quiet buildings & Neighborhood. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
ABOUT ME:
With over 25 years working in Upper Manhattan, I am totally capable of leading you in the right direction in your apartment search.

CONTACT ME:
Roberto Guilbet
TEL#: 718-208-6746
E-MAIL: inwoodpropertygroup@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86267
Property Id 86267

(RLNE5574722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B have any available units?
935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B have?
Some of 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B currently offering any rent specials?
935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B pet-friendly?
No, 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B offer parking?
No, 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B does not offer parking.
Does 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B have a pool?
No, 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B does not have a pool.
Does 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B have accessible units?
No, 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B does not have accessible units.
Does 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 SAINT NICHOLAS AVENUE B has units with dishwashers.
