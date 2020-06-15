93 Worth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym doorman range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman gym

This beautiful Tribeca one bedroom residence on the 11th floor provides spectacular city views including the Freedom Tower right outside your living room. The apartment has excellent light with over-sized windows, solid wood doors, high ceilings, 7-inch wide white oak plank floors and a washer/dryer in the unit. 93Worth has been fully converted, restored and modernized with historic details and the conveniences of modern loft living. Top-of-the-line details include Subzero refrigerator, Viking stove/oven and custom patina brass fixtures by Waterworks throughout. The bathroom features a wet room with an enameled cast iron claw-foot tub and ceiling mount rain forest shower head. Close to Soho shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Walkable to the Financial District. 93Worth's amenities include a 24 hour doorman, a panoramic rooftop with a pergola and kitchen station, a fitness center, and a children's playroom.