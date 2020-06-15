All apartments in New York
Find more places like 93 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
93 Worth Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

93 Worth Street

93 Worth Street · (917) 724-3907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

93 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
doorman
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
This beautiful Tribeca one bedroom residence on the 11th floor provides spectacular city views including the Freedom Tower right outside your living room. The apartment has excellent light with over-sized windows, solid wood doors, high ceilings, 7-inch wide white oak plank floors and a washer/dryer in the unit. 93Worth has been fully converted, restored and modernized with historic details and the conveniences of modern loft living. Top-of-the-line details include Subzero refrigerator, Viking stove/oven and custom patina brass fixtures by Waterworks throughout. The bathroom features a wet room with an enameled cast iron claw-foot tub and ceiling mount rain forest shower head. Close to Soho shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Walkable to the Financial District. 93Worth's amenities include a 24 hour doorman, a panoramic rooftop with a pergola and kitchen station, a fitness center, and a children's playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Worth Street have any available units?
93 Worth Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Worth Street have?
Some of 93 Worth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
93 Worth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 93 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 93 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 93 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 93 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Worth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 93 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 93 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 93 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Worth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 93 Worth Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity